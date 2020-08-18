Edelstein: I won’t let us create a Palestinian state on our territory

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein [Likud] personally pledged to work against any initiatives to create a Palestinian state in Area C of the West Bank during a visit the Barkan Industrial Park in Samaria.Such a thing “will not be and will never happen,” he said.peace deal with the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised that sovereignty will still be applied, just at a later date.Pro-sovereignty politicians, such as Edelstein and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who hosted him, fear that the matter has been suspended indefinitely.Comments by both US President Donald Trump and his Special Advisor Jared Kushner with respect to annexation, have certainly made it see that sovereignty will not occur anytime in the near future. Kushner in particular has spoken of the Israel-UAE deal as an important step toward the creation of a Palestinian state.Many of the pro-sovereignty supporters are opposed to a Palestinian state, even one done within the context of the Trump peace deal.“We have not given up on sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. We have to apply Israeli law on all the settlements in Judea and Samaria. We have to tell them finally, you are citizens with the same equitable rights as those in Beersheba or Haifa,” Edelstein said."A Palestinian state will not be created on our territory in Judea and Samaria. Neighborly relations, ‘yes.’ Co-existence, ‘yes.’ Working side-by-side, ‘yes.'" “To create a terror state from which attacks will be launched against Israel is an absurd situation. As an elected official, as a government minister, I won’t let us get to that situation,” Edelstein said. He spoke less than a week after Israel agreed to suspend its planed annexation of West Bank settlements in exchange for a