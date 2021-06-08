Erdan to AP CEO: Hamas worked on anti-Iron Dome tech in AP Gaza building

Erdan relayed the information, in coordination with the IDF, to AP CEO Gary Pruitt and Vice President for Foreign News Ian Phillips in New York.

The target was of “utmost importance,” Erdan said, because of the work on an electronic system to disrupt the Iron Dome system that saved millions Israelis from over 4,000 rockets terrorist groups launched from Gaza.

Erdan emphasized Israel’s commitment to freedom of the press, and that Israel does its utmost to avoid harm to civilians, including AP journalists.

“Israel does not think that [AP] workers were aware of the Hamas activities in the building, because it was a secret Hamas unit,” he said.

The ambassador also said Israel will help rebuild AP offices and ensure they will be able to bring equipment into Gaza.

“Hamas is a murdering terrorist organization that tramples freedom of the press when it operates its terrorist enterprise from within civilian populations, including in the building used by international media,” Erdan added.