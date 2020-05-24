The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Erekat: Annexation will cause PA collapse, is existential threat to Jordan

“They don’t need me to negotiate, they need me to surrender and I was not defeated.”

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 24, 2020 06:45
SENIOR PLO OFFICIAL Saeb Erekat speaks to reporters about Israeli appropriation of West Bank land, near Jericho last year. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SENIOR PLO OFFICIAL Saeb Erekat speaks to reporters about Israeli appropriation of West Bank land, near Jericho last year.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli annexation of the West Bank would cause the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and is an existential threat to Jordan, PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Saeb Erekat charged in a briefing with the Left-wing group Peace Now.
“Once [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] moves to annexation, the PA is destroyed. It is going to collapse. I know it. It can not sustain the situation,” Erekat said.
He spoke with Peace Now through a web event the group hosted on Friday in the aftermath of Netanyahu's pledge last week to bring the issue of annexation of West Bank settlements to his new government as soon as possible.
Erekat disparaged Netanyahu, but saved most of his anger for the Trump administration whose peace plan allows for Israel to apply sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, where all the settlements are located.
US Secretary of State Mike “Pompeo is saying that he walks with Jesus to legalize settlements. And Jesus walks with him to legitimize annexation,” Erekat said.
The Trump administration officials are a “group of ideologues” who “couldn’t care less” about Israelis and Palestinians, Erekat charged. He added that US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who spearheaded the peace plan, was “arrogant” and “ignorant.”
The annexation the plan espouses would also destabilize Jordan, Erekat warned.
“King Abdullah of Jordan said very clearly, ‘if you do the annexation it’s an existential threat to Jordan.’ Who in their sane mind would threaten Jordan’s security and stability?” said Erekat. Jordanian stability is a “cardinal issue for Israelis, Palestinians, Egyptians, for everyone in the region,” he added.
Erekat dismissed the Trump administration's call for the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank, with Israel retaining security control.
Erekat said that such IDF control was a de-facto form of annexation of the entire West Bank.
“When you have security sovereignty over every single inch of the West Bank, that is annexing the West Bank in its entirety,” Erekat said, adding that an apartheid situation would follow.
All the Trump plan allows, is for a Palestinian state “without any symbol of sovereignty. This will not fly. I will not be part of it,” Erekat said.
“They don’t need me to negotiate, they need me to surrender and I was not defeated.”
Netanyahu has already accepted the Trump plan. The PA has rejected it, insisting that a peace process can only moved forward based on the pre-1967 lines. It has rejected the Trump administration’s call to resume Israeli-Palestinian negotiations on the basis of this plan.
Erekat said that Israel can not annex first and then negotiate with the Palestinians after, because annexation is a dictation of terms, so any talks afterwards would be superfluous.
“I am not going to go on my knee and sign my surrender to be under Israeli occupation and apartheid. That is what the whole thing is about. It is about establishing one state two systems, apartheid,” Erekat said.
Failure to create a Palestinian state on the basis of the pre-1967 lines is a show of bad faith toward the Palestinian leadership that recognized Israel’s right to exist and chose the path of non-violence, Erekat said.
In the future, Erekat said, he will be viewed example of a failed diplomat, because he made so many concessions for a two-state solution only to receive annexation.
“Books will be written about me, articles, studies to how how much I gave and ended up with this,” Erekat said bitterly.
“Do you think in the next 1,000 years there will be a Palestinian who will repeat what I did and sit with the Israelis?” he asked.
In 2017, Erekat said, he sat with the Trump administration 37 times but its officials never once spoke of two-states and rejected his push for direct talks with the Israelis based on past international agreements and understandings.
The US did not take the Palestinian position into account and instead simply copied Netanyahu’s ideas into its peace plan.
“I have known Netanyahu for 33 years,” said Erekat. He explained that the Israeli Prime Minister had three goals; a PA without authority, a cost free occupation and to separate Gaza from the West Bank.
“Hamas he will keep in Gaza, he will keep sending the money for them, supplying them and making agreement with them as he has been doing for the last four or five years,” Erekat said.
He pledged not to engage in a process that was solely led by the United States, but that he would only do so within an international context, such as the Quartet.
Erekat said he was taking this stand out of a commitment to a the two-state solution.
“I will never abandon the two-state solution because it is the only solution,” Erekat said.


Tags saeb erekat Annexation Trump's Peace Plan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s relations with China are creating a storm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by