Failure to extradite Sbarro terrorist ‘egregious denial of justice’

The father of Malki Roth, one of the 15 people killed in the 2001 Sbarro suicide bombing, has described Jordan’s failure to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, who helped plan and coordinate the attack, as “an egregious denial of justice” just ahead of a series of meeting King Abdullah is scheduled to hold in Washington.Although Tamimi was captured, tried and sentenced to 16 life sentences for the terrorist attack, she was released to Jordan in the deal struck between Israel and Hamas to secure the return of Gilad Schalit. Malki Roth and another of the fatalities, Shoshana Yehudit Greenbaum, had US citizenship. Roth’s parents Arnold and Frimet embarked on a campaign to have her indicted in the US on terrorist charges. Those charges were made public in 2017 by the US Justice Department, but Jordan has refused to extradite her. King Abdallah is scheduled to address the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, where it is possible he will be questioned about his refusal to allow the extradition of Tamimi by the congressman present. “We have wanted to see the King of Jordan in Washington and for him to tell us why Jordan isn’t handing her over, despite what a valid extradition treaty which has been used again and again to bring fugitives from Jordan to the US and led to their incarceration,” Roth told The Jerusalem Post. “This isn’t revenge, we don’t expect to see her stoned. What we want is to see her in front of a judge with counsel at her side and with the ability to say anything she likes, and for her hopefully to be sentenced to something similar to what she received by the Israeli courts,” he continued. “This is about justice, and at the moment justice is being egregiously denied. We have a happy life. We have children, today we have the brit milah [religious circumcision] of our grandchild where I will be the godfather. But we feel the loss of Malki every day.”