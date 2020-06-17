The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Failure to extradite Sbarro terrorist ‘egregious denial of justice’

‘We feel the loss of Malki every day,’ says father of Malki Roth, killed in Sbarro suicide bombing, who is seeking extradition of Ahlam Tamimi to US who assisted with the terror attack.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 17, 2020 17:44
Sbarro pizzeria after Palestinian terrorists detonated a bomb (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sbarro pizzeria after Palestinian terrorists detonated a bomb
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The father of Malki Roth, one of the 15 people killed in the 2001 Sbarro suicide bombing, has described Jordan’s failure to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, who helped plan and coordinate the attack, as “an egregious denial of justice” just ahead of a series of meeting King Abdullah is scheduled to hold in Washington.
Although Tamimi was captured, tried and sentenced to 16 life sentences for the terrorist attack, she was released to Jordan in the deal struck between Israel and Hamas to secure the return of Gilad Schalit.
Malki Roth and another of the fatalities, Shoshana Yehudit Greenbaum, had US citizenship. Roth’s parents Arnold and Frimet embarked on a campaign to have her indicted in the US on terrorist charges.
Those charges were made public in 2017 by the US Justice Department, but Jordan has refused to extradite her.
King Abdallah is scheduled to address the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, where it is possible he will be questioned about his refusal to allow the extradition of Tamimi by the congressman present.
“We have wanted to see the King of Jordan in Washington and for him to tell us why Jordan isn’t handing her over, despite what a valid extradition treaty which has been used again and again to bring fugitives from Jordan to the US and led to their incarceration,” Roth told The Jerusalem Post.
“This isn’t revenge, we don’t expect to see her stoned. What we want is to see her in front of a judge with counsel at her side and with the ability to say anything she likes, and for her hopefully to be sentenced to something similar to what she received by the Israeli courts,” he continued.
“This is about justice, and at the moment justice is being egregiously denied. We have a happy life. We have children, today we have the brit milah [religious circumcision] of our grandchild where I will be the godfather. But we feel the loss of Malki every day.”


Tags Jordan Terrorism Terror Attack extradition Sbarro terror attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Tension is growing ahead of annexation, but what will it mean? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman Twitter must apply its own rules and take action against Khamenei By ASHER FREDMAN
Elie Podeh Avoiding a small annexation will not prevent the larger occupation By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
3 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
4 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
5 American tourist instructed to leave Israel after violating quarantine
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by