The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Fatah links popular parkour athlete to terror promotion publicity campaign

The signature of professional freerunner Lynn Jung appeared on six mocked-up banknotes alongside images of Palestinian leaders and terrorists.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 3, 2020 19:30
FATAH GUNMEN hold rifles during a demonstration in the West Bank. (photo credit: REUTERS)
FATAH GUNMEN hold rifles during a demonstration in the West Bank.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Fatah has used the profile of a professional freerunner in a publicity campaign which honors Palestinian terrorists, apparently without her endorsement.
A Facebook post published by Fatah on their official page on May 24 featured six mocked-up bank notes imagining a future Palestinian currency, alongside the caption "What if we had a Palestinian coin, what would it look like?"
The notes featured images of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Dalal Mughrabi, a terrorist who took part in an attack in which 37 Israelis including 12 children were killed, and Abd al-Qadir al-Husayni, who led the Army of the Holy War in the 1948 War of Independence. Each note also carries the signature of Lynn Jung, a professional freerunner, above the title "Minister of Treasury."
Jung's website describes the athlete as "a professional free runner and parkour athlete based out of London UK and Luxembourg," and carries her signature at the head. There is no indication that she is aware that her signature features on the mocked-up notes.
"This is not only another example of horrific terror glorification, but is insulting to the name and reputation of Lynn Jung," Nan Jacques Zilberdik, Senior Analyst at Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) told The Jerusalem Post. 
This is not the first time Fatah has invoked popular cultural figures to support its propaganda efforts. In February 2018, the Bethlehem Branch of the Fatah movement posted an image to their Facebook page of Ahmed Masr Jarrar, a terrorist who led the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, photoshopped into the cover of the video game Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2. A Palestinian flag was also added as an arm badge on the character.
In a similar post also published by the Bethlehem branch in January 2018, the head of terrorist Thaer Hammad who killed ten people has been pasted onto a character from the video game Sniper Elite. The character is seen in military uniform with a rifle over his shoulder, while in the distance the al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem can be seen. Text edited onto the rifle reads: "Jerusalem belongs to us."
"In order to turn terrorist murderers into role models, the PA has named schools, buildings, streets as well as everything connected to sports after the worst terrorists," Zilberdik told the Post
"Abu Jihad planned the murder of 125 Israelis and he has a yearly football tournament named after him. Salah Khalaf was responsible for the Olympic Massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and the PA named a major sports center after him.
"Dalal Mughrabi murdered 12 children and 25 adults and she has sports festivals and Karate tournaments named after her. So it is not surprising that Fatah placed the name and signature of a top athlete Lynn Jung, next to the face of a mass murderer on its imaginary Palestinian currency."
Jung was approached for comment.


Tags Fatah Palestinian Media Watch Propaganda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of Floyd, distrust in police makes world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by