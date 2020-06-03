Fatah links popular parkour athlete to terror promotion publicity campaign

Fatah has used the profile of a professional freerunner in a publicity campaign which honors Palestinian terrorists, apparently without her endorsement.A Facebook post published by Fatah on their official page on May 24 featured six mocked-up bank notes imagining a future Palestinian currency, alongside the caption "What if we had a Palestinian coin, what would it look like?"The notes featured images of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Dalal Mughrabi, a terrorist who took part in an attack in which 37 Israelis including 12 children were killed, and Abd al-Qadir al-Husayni, who led the Army of the Holy War in the 1948 War of Independence. Each note also carries the signature of Lynn Jung, a professional freerunner, above the title "Minister of Treasury."Jung's website describes the athlete as "a professional free runner and parkour athlete based out of London UK and Luxembourg," and carries her signature at the head. There is no indication that she is aware that her signature features on the mocked-up notes."This is not only another example of horrific terror glorification, but is insulting to the name and reputation of Lynn Jung," Nan Jacques Zilberdik, Senior Analyst at Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) told The Jerusalem Post.This is not the first time Fatah has invoked popular cultural figures to support its propaganda efforts. In February 2018, the Bethlehem Branch of the Fatah movement posted an image to their Facebook page of Ahmed Masr Jarrar, a terrorist who led the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, photoshopped into the cover of the video game Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2. A Palestinian flag was also added as an arm badge on the character.In a similar post also published by the Bethlehem branch in January 2018, the head of terrorist Thaer Hammad who killed ten people has been pasted onto a character from the video game Sniper Elite. The character is seen in military uniform with a rifle over his shoulder, while in the distance the al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem can be seen. Text edited onto the rifle reads: "Jerusalem belongs to us.""In order to turn terrorist murderers into role models, the PA has named schools, buildings, streets as well as everything connected to sports after the worst terrorists," Zilberdik told the Post"Abu Jihad planned the murder of 125 Israelis and he has a yearly football tournament named after him. Salah Khalaf was responsible for the Olympic Massacre of 11 Israeli athletes and the PA named a major sports center after him."Dalal Mughrabi murdered 12 children and 25 adults and she has sports festivals and Karate tournaments named after her. So it is not surprising that Fatah placed the name and signature of a top athlete Lynn Jung, next to the face of a mass murderer on its imaginary Palestinian currency."Jung was approached for comment.