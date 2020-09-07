The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz urges Netanyahu to end de-facto settler building freeze

At issue are building plans for some 5,000 housing units, of which 2,000 apartments are waiting final approvals and another 3,000 are ready for deposit.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 17:15
A view of the West Bank (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
A view of the West Bank
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz lent his voice in support of the settlers as he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt a de-facto freeze on settlement plans.
Gantz sent a letter to Netanyahu on the matter on Sunday in which he asked for permission to convene the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, which last met in February.
No date has been set for the council to meet, according to the Civil Administration, which added that it is waiting for permission from the upper diplomatic echelon.
Gantz spokesman clarified for The Jerusalem Post that the Defense Minister was simply waiting for a green-light from Netanyahu.
Peace Now Executive Director Shaqued Morag took Gantz to task on twitter for his support of settlement building, noting that such activity “only deepens the conflict and  distances any resolution.”
According to Peace Now the Higher Planning Council has already approved or advance 4,385 settler homes during two meetings it held in January and February of this year.
In addition, plans were deposited this summer for 3,196 settler homes in the unbuilt area of the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement known as E1.
On Sunday Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman also attacked Netanyahu for failing to convene the council.


Tags Israel Benny Gantz Settlements judea and samaria Annexation
