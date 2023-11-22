Israel-Hamas war: Israeli song cover seen as sign of aggression for Gaza

The Gaza Children's Choir sparks international debate with a rendition of "Shir Hare'ut," featuring new aggressive lyrics. Pro-Palestinian voices claim it exemplifies Israeli aggression.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Pro-Palestinian Protest Outside the White House (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pro-Palestinian Protest Outside the White House
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The Children's Choir from the Gaza border area has released a new rendition of the iconic "Shir Hare'ut," replacing the original lyrics by the late Haim Gouri with a powerful and and aggressive message. The new lyrics include phrases such as "we will eliminate them all" and "within a year, there will be nothing there."

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation KAN initially uploaded the clip to its website but later removed it.

While the intentions behind the performance may have been positive, the clip gained global attention, and the circumstances were far from flattering for Israel.

Many pro-Palestinian voices around the world shared it, viewing it as an illustration of Israeli aggression.

Is this song cover a sign of Israeli aggression against Gaza?

One commenter expressed that Israeli children sing "we will eliminate them all" in the "genocidal" war in Gaza. Another accused Israel of teaching its children to hate.



Related Tags
Gaza
Hamas
music
Operation Swords of Iron