Israel to return to war in 10 days if no agreement reached, officials estimate

Negotiations over the continued release of hostages held in Gaza have stalled, and "right now there is nothing happening," sources familiar with details of the talks admitted in conversation with The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Israeli officials estimate that if no agreement is reached between Israel and Hamas, Israel will return to fight in Gaza in about a week and a half.

"Right now, there's nothing happening," an Israeli official told the Post, adding that "Hamas is currently rejecting the Witkoff proposal, so it is very difficult to make progress."

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the Witkoff plan involves the release of half of the living hostages and the return of half of the bodies on the first day of the deal. The second half of the hostages and bodies would be returned on the 42nd day, which would be the final day of the ceasefire.

On the other hand, some claim that Hamas has not rejected the proposal. "Hamas has neither accepted nor rejected the Witkoff proposal," said a source with knowledge of the negotiations with the Post.

"Hamas has said it is willing to negotiate and has not rejected the plan. Since Israel currently states that this is the proposal on the table, from Israel's perspective, Hamas has rejected it."

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff not expected to visit Israel soon, source says

An Israeli source told the Post that there is no expectation for Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, to visit the region at the moment, adding, "He will only come to finalize a deal. And since there is no real progress right now, it is unclear when or if he will arrive."

Without an agreement on the release of additional hostages in the coming days, Israeli sources say Israel is preparing to escalate its actions against Hamas. After the decision on Sunday to stop humanitarian aid, Israel is preparing to cut off water and electricity to the Gaza Strip, as well as resume fighting - some say this might happen, without a deal, as early as next week.

Israeli officials suggest that even without accepting the Witkoff initiative, Hamas might agree to release additional hostages in the near future in exchange for the release of terrorists from prison and the entry of caravans and humanitarian aid, but they add that this also depends on other issues.

"The Israeli government needs to decide what will be negotiated with Hamas and what they will receive in exchange for the release of hostages in the coming weeks," said an Israeli source. "Hamas's agreement to release more hostages depends on the answers to these questions." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that Israel responded to the mediators' request to allow a few more days of negotiations. Katz added,d "If Hamas does not release the hostages soon, the gates of Gaza will be locked and the gates of hell will be opened – we will return to fighting, and they will face the IDF with forces and methods they have never encountered before."

