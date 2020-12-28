The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gaza terror groups plan large military drill

The main groups expected to participate in the drill belong to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Fatah.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 17:17
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinian terror groups are expected on Tuesday to carry out a large-scale military drill in the Gaza Strip.
Twelve armed groups will participate in the joint drill, which “comes in the context of enhancing cooperation and joint action between the resistance groups to raise their combat readiness permanently and continuously,” according to a statement by the Gaza-based Joint Operations Room, a group consisting of various terror factions.
The Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior said on Monday that the drill would begin at 10 a.m. and that the sea would be closed to all residents of the Gaza Strip, including fishermen, during the drill. In addition, a number of security and police headquarters will be evacuated for 24 hours.
The main groups expected to participate in the drill belong to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Fatah.
According to the groups, the drill aims to send a “message of deterrence” to Israel. “The main message is that the Palestinian resistance groups are ready to respond to any Israeli aggression,” a Hamas official in the Gaza Strip told reporters.
Abu Mujahed, a spokesman for the Popular Resistance Committees, one of the groups scheduled to participate in the drill, said that it will “carry new surprises and messages to the Zionist enemy.”
He said that the Palestinians will see how the performance of the “resistance groups has developed their capabilities.” The drill, Abu Mujahed added, “confirms that the resistance has an army that believes in unity in confronting the Zionist enemy and carries a message to the enemy that any aggression against our people will be met with a unified response.”


Tags Gaza Hamas Terrorism Israeli Palestinian Conflict gaza strip
