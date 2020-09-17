The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Global Imams Council builds bridges with all religions

The Arab world is witnessing a social evolution that is resulting in bridges of peace being built between adherents of all religions.

By ABDULLAH MUTAQI  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 14:18
Global Imams Council (photo credit: GLOBAL IMAMS COUNCIL)
Global Imams Council
(photo credit: GLOBAL IMAMS COUNCIL)
The Global Imams Council, the world’s first and largest transnational nongovernmental body of imams, has formed a new “Interfaith Network” which includes prominent royals and religious leaders representing a wide range of beliefs. Fascinating, however, is the inclusion of a rabbi to represent Judaism within the council.
The Interfaith Network includes Sattar Jabbar Hilo, Iraq-based patriarch and worldwide head of the Sabian Mandeans, the equivalent of the Dalai Lama for the Sabian religion; Prince Gharios El Chemor of the Arab dynasty of the Ghassanids, the only secular Christian leader from the Middle East recognized by multiple stakeholders, like governments (such as the Lebanese), Christian leaders (the Pope), the UN; and Rabbi Elie Abadie, founder of a prominent Sephardic congregation on New York City’s Upper East Side and also a friend of the Muslim World League.
This decision by such a significant body within Islam at a time when antisemitism is rampant, provides hope for the future of Jewish-Muslim relations and lights another candle of hope for our current and coming generations.
The story of the Global Imams Council dates back to 2014 when ISIS invaded Iraq and the government invited Shia and Sunni Imams to advocate for peace and to motivate the government forces liberating areas from ISIS control. After the collapse of ISIS – instead of dissolving – the imams merged with other councils of imams around the world, forming the Global Imams Council in 2018.
Today, the council has a membership exceeding 1,300 imams from both Sunni and Shia denominations and advises governments frequently. A recent addition to the council is Dr. Haider Alwan, adviser to the prime minister of Iraq on religion and national reconciliation.
Current developments in the Middle East are providing both hope and opportunity for prominent organizations to take a more public stand without their members fearing for their safety as they otherwise would.
Recent weeks have also shown Islamic leaders and imams in the Gulf backing the decisions of their governments to normalize relations with Israel. The idea of Muslim clergymen and politicians recognizing Israel’s sovereignty and right to exist at the same time is indeed historic.
Although many would argue that the Global Imams Council’s responsibility is much greater after the current and future peace agreements with Israel. Now, the door is open for such a significant Imams council to build on the efforts that have already been achieved, such as exploring the possibility of adopting the correct definition of antisemitism, and perhaps appointing a deputy imam in Israel to deal with the affairs of Israeli Muslims.
The Arab world is witnessing a social evolution that is resulting in bridges of peace being built between adherents of all religions. While this is primarily led by politicians, it is important to note that a religious society can only develop with the contributions of its clerics. Therefore, the next stage of this positive progress is for notable clerics and Imams Councils to take the lead in representing Islam and reclaim the narrative from the extremists that have prevented peace for decades, if not centuries.
The writer is an Iranian researcher on Islam and the Middle East. He holds a degree in strategic leadership and management, and is interested in Islamic reform, social developments in the Middle East as well as interfaith dialogue between Jewish and Muslim people.


Tags Middle East peace Muslims religion Imam
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by