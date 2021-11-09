Grenade against Health Ministry in Nazareth may be criminal retaliation

The grenade attack against the Health Ministry in Nazareth on Monday night might have been conducted by a criminal organization as retaliation for law enforcement activities in the Arab sector, according to reports in Israeli media.

No one was injured in the attack, which occurred late at night, but it caused significant property damage, as it appears in videos on social media.

An investigation into the event was opened immediately.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

According to Haaretz, the police have excluded that the attack was connected to the threats that have been targeting Health Ministry’s officials in recent months, usually in connection with coronavirus and vaccine policies.

Rather, the police believe that the attackers aimed to retaliate after the ministry’s inspectors cooperated with the police in law enforcement activities in food stores and butcheries with ties with criminal organizations.

A VIEW of Nazareth – a unique history and a bevy of churches and holy sites. (credit: GARY REZNIKOVSKY)

“There have been attempts at responding to the police pressure with this and similar actions,” police chief Kobi Shabtai said while visiting the ministry’s office in Nazareth on Tuesday. “It will not deter us, we will continue to pursue whoever did it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the police announced that they had made the single largest arrest of illegal arms dealers in Israel's history after a year-long covert operation.

The raid on the criminal organization in the Arab sector resulted in the seizure of 40 rifles, 13 pistols, two machine guns and two explosives linked to a cell phone.

A total of 65 suspects from 25 different localities across Israel have been arrested, among them being a father and his three sons who started this family arms dealing business.

The Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report.