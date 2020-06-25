Hagee: Gulf states should offer Israel normalized ties

The Gulf states should offer to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel rather than threatening to cut burgeoning ties out of anger over Israeli annexation plans and the US peace initiative, Pastor John Hagee told The Jerusalem Post."The Gulf states who are claiming that Israeli ‘annexation’ would lead to an end to their not-so-secret relations with Israel ought to put their requests in a positive light," said Hagee, the founder of Christians United for Israel. "Rather than threaten to walk away, they should publicly and formally offer normalization of ties between the broader Arab world and Israel if Israel gives the Palestinians a set period of time to return to the negotiating table in good faith. “But there must be an understanding that if the PA walks away, ‘annexation’ will then have no impact on broader Arab-Israeli ties,” the pastor continued.Hagee and his 8.5-million-member Christians United for Israel support the Trump peace plan “in its entirety” and would back up Israel if it decides to apply sovereignty to the West Bank and Jordan Valley.He dismissed threats the United Arab Emirates and Jordan have made in recent weeks about possible damage to their ties with Israel, should annexation proceed. King Abdullah and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi have warned that they would review their country’s peace treaty with Israel and might decide to cancel it if Israel annexed the Jordan Valley. "I had more faith in the treaty before Jordan so easily threatened to cancel it," Hagee told the Post. "I think this proves that Israel can only rely on herself, and not a piece of paper, to keep her citizens safe. And that means truly defensible borders."“CUFI stands with the decisions of the democratically elected government of Israel. We don't weigh in on internal debates, whether they are between average citizens or generals,” Hagee told the Post ahead of CUFI's annual conference, which will take place from June 28 to June 30.“If the government decides to move forward soon, they will have our support,” he said. Hagee’s statements echoed remarks made this week by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in which he said that, “The decisions about Israel extending sovereignty toward these places are decisions for the Israelis to make.”He said the country’s Middle Eastern neighbors should stop making threats and focus more on offering solutions. Nonetheless, Evangelical Christians like Hagee and Pompeo, are deeply and theologically invested in the areas that Israel could annex as early as next month. Christian support for Israel is rooted in religion. For them the term “annexation” is a misnomer because, as the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem explained, that word “commonly denotes the forcible taking of the territory of another.”According to Hagee, “From a biblical, historical and legal perspective, Israel owns, and does not occupy the Holy Land,” he wrote in an op-ed in the Hebrew daily Haaretz. “And one cannot be an occupier on land it owns.”Christians believe that Jews returning to live in the land of Israel will help usher in the messiah.But CUFI’s support for Israel does not end there, he wrote. “Israel is a democracy and a US ally, as such, American respect the Jewish state’s sovereignty.” Recently, Evangelical author Joel Rosenberg wrote in the Post that “most Evangelicals in the US have not even heard of the ‘annexation debate.’” Sandra Parker, chairwoman of the CUFI Action Fund, told the Post that not all Evangelical Christians feel the same about Israeli or annexation, however for CUFI’s membership “it is important. It is something that really matters.”Hagee founded CUFI in the early 1980s. Since then, he has influenced millions of Christians to honor Israel. He has raised more than $100 million for Israeli and Jewish causes and wields much financial and political influence on the Jewish state. Hagee is a close friend of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who himself has said that in some cases Evangelical Christians are more passionate supporters of Israel than many Jews. In an interview with The New York Times in 2018 around the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Friedman highlighted the involvement of Christian supporters and said that evangelicals “support Israel with much greater fervor and devotion than many in the Jewish community.”CUFI co-executive director Shari Dollinger said that the group expects “hundreds of thousands if not millions” to tune into its conference next, which is virtual because of the novel coronavirus. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; President Ruvi Rivlin; Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer; his would-be-successor Gilad Erdan; Pompeo; former US ambassador the UN Nikki Haley; and senior senators such as Ted Cruz and Marci Rubio are all expected to speak during summit.The summit will also serve as a platform for the organization to roll out its legislative agenda for the community year, which centers on three pro-Israel bills.The first is the United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act (S.3176), which codifies the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding signed by former US president Barack Obama and Netanyahu. According to the CUFI Action Alert, which was shared with the Post, “The legislation also enhances cooperation in key technological areas and extends both war reserve stockpile authority and loan guarantees to Israel through 2025.”While this legislation previously passed the House, it now includes an authorization for $12 million that seeks to enhance partnerships between companies in the United States and Israel to develop innovative medical projects aimed at detecting, treating and curing COVID-19, the two added. “It will return to the House where we are hoping it moves forward swiftly,” CUFI’s document reads.Another piece of legislation that CUFI is expected to promote in its summit is the 2021 House and Senate State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Bill. This annual legislation appropriates $3.3 billion in American military aid to Israel. “This assistance ensures Israel's ability to defend itself and directly benefits the US as well,” the Action Alert reads. According to the document, 75% of this aid must be spent in the United States, “thereby supporting American jobs and ensuring America maintains our quantitative and qualitative military manufacturing superiority in an uncertain world.” The suggested amount, which accounts for less than one percent of the federal budget, “also ensures Israel is best positioned to provide the US with vital intelligence, exceptional military-related technological advancements which help protect American troops, and a true safe-zone for American servicemen and women in the Middle East,” it reads.A third bill is the US-Israel Military Capability Act (S.3775 & H.R.7148), that would establish a permanent and dedicated working group for US national security officials and their counterparts in the Israeli government to collaborate on the research and development of technology used for national defense.Parker said that CUFI’s agenda will not change, even if US President Donald Trump is not elected. “Our strategy does not change with respect to who is in the Oval Office,” she said.