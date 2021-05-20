The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Despite not expecting the intensity of Israel's retaliation, Hamas has still notched a few victories of their own.

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
MAY 20, 2021 01:26
Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas has been dealt a heavy blow after severely miscalculating the Israeli response to its rocket attacks, analysts believe.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have so far lobbed nearly 4,000 rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory in less than two weeks. Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system has successfully managed to intercept the majority of these in midair.
Nevertheless, 12 Israelis have been killed and hundreds more injured.
On the Palestinian side, some 219 people have been killed in the ongoing flare-up, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Of those, Israel has said that at least 150 were combatants.
According to Dr. Harel Chorev, an expert on Palestinian affairs and head of the Network Analysis Desk at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center, Hamas has suffered significant losses during this round of fighting. “Hamas lost in every strategic calculation: Many of their tunnels in the Strip are destroyed and their maritime forces are also paralyzed,” Chorev told The Media Line.
“Since the damage is very high, this will be a lesson that Hamas will take into account. Unlike in 2014 [during] Operation Protective Edge, they were not ready.”

Israel pummelled a network of underground tunnels in the Palestinian enclave that were being used to hide rockets and launchers. IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hadai Zilberman on Wednesday said that Israeli Air Force planes had targeted 15 km (roughly 9 miles) of tunnels, dropping 122 bombs on the southern Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday.
When Hamas initially began launching rockets into Israel last week, they mistakenly believed that the fighting would only last a day or two, Chorev said. “It will be very hard for them to recover their underground infrastructure,” he stated. “They thought that it would be inconvenient for [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu to attack now, which is quite the opposite. It was quite good for him, politically.”
Hamas’ ongoing strategy, he added, relies on a combination of guerrilla tactics and more traditional military weaponry like rockets and mortars. While Israel has been mostly successful at countering the group’s rockets and has efficiently targeted fighters in Gaza without needing to send in ground forces, Hamas has also notched a few surprising victories of its own. Namely, in helping to stoke the
divisions between Arab and Jewish Israelis across Israel. The rioting and unrest recently seen in several towns and cities, Chorev argued, “is the main asset of Hamas and they are totally surprised by it and trying to inflame [the situation] more and more.”
The Islamist group, which runs the Gaza Strip, has also managed to score a few points in other key strategic areas, including undermining the Palestinian Authority, which recently called off general elections in the West Bank.
In addition, they succeeded in putting the international spotlight on the Palestinian issue.
In terms of firepower, Hamas has also advanced, according to a former Israeli counterterrorism chief. “Naturally, when the pace of [rocket launches] is greater and the warhead is larger, then the damage is more significant,” Brig. Gen. (Res) Nitzan Nuriel, a fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya, told The Media Line.
Nuriel, a former director of Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau, pointed to Hamas recently devising a system that can launch multiple rockets at a time.
“Their missile capabilities – from the size to the range and the warhead dimensions – in all of these areas Hamas has improved,” Nuriel said. “They’ve improved thanks to Iranian know-how as well as through experimentation.”
Many of the materials the group uses to manufacture their weapons come through the Rafah Border Crossing, located between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Some of these are standard construction materials, like pipes. “The Egyptian system is not as hermetically sealed as our [blockade] is, so I am guessing that Hamas is managing to smuggle in materials through the Rafah crossing,” Nuriel said. “Ten percent of the pipes entering the Strip are turned into rockets or else the metal is melted down in order to be recast into a relevant shape.”

Daniel Sonnenfeld contributed to this report.


Tags Hamas Hamas Rocket Attacks gaza strip Media Line Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by