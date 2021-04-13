The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas: IDF crackdown won’t stop us from running in elections

“Hamas is using the arrests to gain more sympathy among the Palestinians.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 13, 2021 19:47
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HAMAS MEMBERS in Gaza.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 Hamas will not withdraw from the upcoming Palestinian parliamentary election despite the arrest of some of its members and candidates in the West Bank by the IDF, officials of the terror group said on Tuesday.
A Palestinian political analyst told The Jerusalem Post that the Israeli security crackdown would, ironically, benefit Hamas. “Hamas is using the arrests to gain more sympathy among the Palestinians,” the analyst, who asked not be identified, said. “When Israel targets Hamas, Palestinians will vote for Hamas. Hamas will portray itself as a victim of Israeli persecution."
Ala’ Hmeidan, spokesperson for the Hamas electoral list for the parliamentary election, said that the recent arrests would only increase Hamas’s determination to contest the vote, scheduled for May 22.
The arrests aim to obstruct the election and impact the results, he charged. “Israel is worried about the election because it could end the dispute between Fatah and Hamas,” the Hamas official argued. “Israel is trying to hinder the Palestinian democratic process.”
Hmeidan, who was speaking to reporters in Ramallah, said that the arrests were designed to “intimidate” Hamas candidates and prevent them from participating in the election. He claimed that the arrests were also part of any Israeli scheme to maintain the split between the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and those parts of the West Bank ruled by the Palestinian Authority.
He urged the European Union and other countries to exert pressure on Israel to force it to stop “meddling in the internal affairs of the Palestinians” and release the Hamas detainees.
Hmeidan pointed out that the IDF arrested on Monday night Najeh Assi, a candidate on the Hamas electoral list, which is called “Jerusalem is Our Destiny.” Assi was arrested at his home in Al-Bireh, the twin city of Ramallah.
Two weeks ago, the IDF arrested another Hamas candidate, Hassan al-Wardiyan, a resident of Bethlehem.
According to Hmeidan, Israeli security forces have in recent weeks summoned for questioning several Hamas candidates and members in the West Bank.
On Monday night, IDF soldiers questioned the family of Sheikh Shaker Amarah, another Hamas candidate from Jericho. Amarah was arrested by the IDF eight months ago.


Tags Hamas IDF Israeli Palestinian Conflict Palestinian Elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by