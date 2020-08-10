Hamas launches missiles towards the sea 'in warning to Israel'

Hamas fired a barrage of close to a dozen missiles towards the Mediterranean Sea on Monday morning in a warning to Israel that the calm along the border with the Gaza Strip wouldn’t last.The rocket fire came hours after the Israeli Air Force struck Hamas observation posts in northern Gaza near Beit Hanoun in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into southern Israel over the course of the day. Dozens of incendiary and explosive balloons have been launched into southern Israel in recent days, from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave. Israel Police have also been called to device explosive devices attached to balloon clusters, including in the city of Arad, close to 80 kilometers away.On Thursday the IDF also launched retaliatory strikes against targets in northern Gaza in response to explosive balloons that ignited several fires in southern Israel. "During the day, explosive balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement at the time. "In response, a short while ago, an IDF fighter jet and an IDF aircraft struck an infrastructure used for underground activities of the Hamas terror organization in the Northern Gaza Strip.”The firing of the missiles on Monday by Hamas came as tensions continue to rise along the southern border reportedly due to concerns that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the terror group was at risk of collapse.Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Gaza’s second most powerful group, threatened on Sunday that Israel "will bear the consequences of anything that happens to the residents or farmers [of Gaza] as a result of the escalation."The warning came after the IDF fired smoke shells into the Strip to evacuate civilian workers that had been working on the perimeter fence and targeted by gunfire near the community of Kissufim. An IDF force was then scrambled to the spot where the incident occurred, there were no injuries or casualties to troops or the civilian contract workers.