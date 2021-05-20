Hamas targets IDF bus with anti-tank missile, soldier lightly injured

The IAF targeted a tunnel used by Hamas and two underground rocket launchers that were used to fire rockets at Tel Aviv in the past week, on Thursday morning. The IAF additionally hit a Hamas war room which, among other things, conducted combat during the current round of fighting.

About 70 rockets were fired towards Israel between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to the IDF, with 10 rockets falling within the Gaza Strip and 90% of the rockets fired into Israel intercepted by the IDF. From 1 a.m. until 9 a.m., no rocket sirens sounded in Israel.

A number of Hamas officials and activists were arrested by Israeli security forces in the West Bank on Wednesday night, according to Palestinian media. One of the officials reportedly arrested was Nayef Rajoub, a senior Hamas official, who was arrested at his home in Dura.

The Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), took responsibility for the rocket fire that broke the relative calm on Thursday morning.