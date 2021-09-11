The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas threatens to escalate West Bank clashes after capture of fugitives

Palestinian factions have vowed to end all talks of a ceasefire with Israel following the re-capture of the Gilboa Prison fugitives.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2021 10:26
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017. (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
HAMAS CHIEF Ismail Haniyeh speaks to the press upon his arrival at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip in 2017.
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Hamas released a statement on Saturday morning, stating that the capture of four of the escaped Gilboa fugitives is "yet another round of confrontation with Israel."
"The escape revived the Palestinian people's hopes that it is only a matter of time until the West Bank 'blows up' in Israel's face," the terrorist organization said.
Palestinian factions have vowed to end all talks of a ceasefire with Israel following the re-capture of the Gilboa Prison fugitives they called "heroic," according to Palestinian media. 
In reaction to the re-arrests of Yakoub Mohammed Qadri and Mohammed Ardah late on Friday night, Hamas launched a rocket towards the Eshkol Regional Council in southern Israel. The IDF responded by carrying out an airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
Violent riots in the West Bank were ongoing throughout the week as hundreds of Palestinians protested in solidarity with the Gilboa Prison escapees.
"The captures are the driving force for us and our people in the West Bank to increase the protests," Hamas said.
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus on July 23, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus on July 23, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid commented on the captures, applauding Israel Police's Counterterrorism Unit, as well as Shin Bet and IDF for their efforts.
Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster told Ynet "the two remaining fugitives will be returned to prison soon."
Schuster also denied claims the fugitives will receive capital punishment, insisting that "we have no intention of  killing anyone, even if there is blood on their hands."
"Nothing will be done at all costs but by appropriate measures. They [the fugitives] will be apprehended and returned to the State of Israel," Schuster told Ynet.


Tags Hamas Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by