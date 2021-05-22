The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hamas warns Palestinians: Don’t talk about the sites targeted by Israel

Palestinians were also warned against making statements to “suspicious parties impersonating relief or charitable institutions.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 22, 2021 18:16
Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas on Saturday warned Palestinians not to talk about the sites that Israel targeted during the 11-days of fighting.
The warning, issued by the Hamas Internal Security Agency (ISA), called on Palestinians to “raise the level of security awareness.”
The ISA warned Palestinians against “the transmission of information and holding unnecessary conversations related to what happened during the [Israeli] aggression, especially about the places and sites that were targeted.”
The ISA claimed that Israel has stepped up its intelligence activities “to gather information about the resistance and its movements as part of an effort to update its bank of targets.”
The Hamas security agency also warned Palestinians against making statements to “suspicious parties impersonating relief or charitable institutions.”
Palestinian sources in the Gaza Strip said the warning was given in an attempt to hide the damage caused to its tunnels and weapons arsenals during the Israeli air strikes. The sources pointed out that the headquarters of the ISA were completely destroyed by Israel during the fighting.
Other sources predicted that Hamas would soon arrest scores of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on suspicion of “collaboration” with Israel during the fighting.
Eyad al-Bozom, spokesman of the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, threatened that his group “will continue to strike with an iron fist against the agents of the occupation’s security and intelligence services.”
Bozom said that the Hamas security forces began redeploying after the ceasefire announcement on Friday morning. “We assure our people of the stability of the security situation and the strength of the home front, and we will not abandon our duty, regardless of the sacrifices, and we will remain loyal to the blood of the martyrs,” he added.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza sparks antisemitism abroad - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza war is like no other military operation in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.
4

Hezbollah member killed after trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 15, 2021, after earlier today Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence.
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by