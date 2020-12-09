Hanegbi: Gov't decision to legalize outposts ready, ball in PM's court

The issue of outpost legalization is now up to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday as he announced that the government text on the matter would be finalized by the end of the day.“The ball is now in [their] court,” Hanegbi told a Foreign Affairs and Defense sub-committee meeting on the matter chaired by outgoing MK Gideon Sa’ar. Sa’ar chaired the meeting as his last act as a Likud parliamentarian before handing in his resignation so he could head a new right-wing party during the next elections.“In the coming hours we will deliver the text [for a government decision] to the prime minister and the alternate prime minister,” Hanegbi said.Hanegbi noted that it was likely that the Knesset would disperse, but he felt it was possible that a decision on the outposts could be made before the government fell.Hanegbi cautioned the parliamentarians that while he had begun with a list of 69 outposts, the government decision would not apply to all of them.Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich told Hanegbi that this was a mistake and that all the outposts must be included, so that they could receive basic services and not be under threat of demotion.
A Civil Administration representative said that there was a process of authorization. Nine outposts had already been legalized and another 16 were in the process, but in some cases they needed a government decision that would recognize them as new settlements, she explained. This included the outpost Asa'el, which had been waiting many years for such a declaration, she said. Others that could be approved were Ma'aleh Rechavam or Havat Yair.At issue are some 100 fledgling or small communities in Judea and Samaria, known as outposts, that were built without authorization during the last 28 years. The outpost residents have rejected the term, which speaks to an illegal status and prefer instead the phrase "young settlements."In a past FADC conversation, the Defense Ministry's Legal advisor on settlement issues Moshe Frucht, said that a government declaration on an intent to legalize was needed to change his ministry's treatment of them as illegal communities slated for demolition.During Wednesdays' conversation, he noted that it would inaccurate to believe that all issues would be resolved with such a declaration and that there were other steps that could happen.Gush Etzion Regional Council head called on both the Likud and the Blue and White parties to up aside their differences to support a government decision to authorize the outposts.South Hebron Hills Regional Council head Yohai Damri called on the government to authorize all the outposts in principle and to work out the technical details later.MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) noted the discrepancy between the treatment of illegal settler and Palestinian building, where in the former the conversation was about authorization and in the latter. On a human level, she wanted to know if the parliamentarian did not feel soothing for the Palestinians who lacked necessities such as water. "Why do the Palestinians not deserve authorization?" she asked.