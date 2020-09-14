Have Israeli-Arab ties revived the 2002 Peace Initiative? - analysis

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the death of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative already on Monday, just one day before the historic signing of normalization deals between Israel and two Gulf states; the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.Shtayyeh’s Twitter eulogy for the plan that guided regional peacemaking for 18 years was so obvious that he could have spared himself the dramatic pronouncement that it had been “killed.” Two Gulf states, members of the Arab League, are now clearly willing to publicly celebrate formal ties with the Jewish state, while the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rages on. Clearly, therefore, the 2002 deal that offered normalization with Arab states only after resolution of the Palestinian conflict has effectively been rendered meaningless.But has the 2002 deal, which had sought to offer Israel incentives for an agreement for a two-state resolution based on the pre-1967 lines, truly died or have the Arab states simply changed tactics as they continue to pursue that goal?Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had long argued that Israel must first make peace with the Arab world and only then could the conflict with the Palestinians be resolved.US President Donald Trump concurred and set in motion a regional Israeli-Arab peace process that has appeared to leave the Palestinian peace for the last phase.The breakthrough in an 18-year stalemate, at the end of the day, likely has little to do with Netanyahu’s doctrine of peace-making. It is probably more reflective of the shifting regional power alliances to combat an increasingly aggressive Iran, bolstered by the economic incentives of such alliances. Still, does the new regional US-brokered ties automatically mean the abandonment of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative's territorial resolution of the conflict?Trump's peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict published in January clearly rendered it obsolete by creating his own map that ignored the pre-1967 lines. In the end, the US is in the lead here.Despite this, the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative has not had an easy death and in some ways it has had a sudden revival.Former Mossad head Efraim Halevy told the Jerusalem Press Club that Israel would have to be prepared to revisit the 2002 Arab peace plan if it wants to uphold normalization deals with Arab states. This would be particularly true, he said, if it wanted public ties with Saudi Arabia.“The Saudis have stated that from their point of view the solution of the Arab-Israel problem should be based on [2002 initiative]. Even Bahrain has said they believe the [initiative] is a road map for the solution of the Palestinian problem. In this context, Israel would have to be prepared to revisit [the initiative],” Halevy said.He noted that Israel would have to bend here.“You don’t get something for nothing,” Halevy said.UAE officials have also clarified repeatedly, including on Monday, that normalization with Israel was the best method to advance the Palestinian cause and the two-state solution.The actual texts of the deals have not been released – a move that has helped fuel speculation of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative’s revival.It’s an idea that gained steam with the confirmation last month that the promised West Bank annexation of settlements was suspended. This was followed by a statement from Meretz Party leader Nitzan Horowitz on Monday that a freeze with respect to settlement building plans was also part of the deal.Pragmatically, there have been no approvals or advancements of settler building plans. Since August, settlers have warned that a silent freeze is in place.The absence of construction leads credence to the idea that there must be a link between the normalization deals and settlement activity.At first flush, the strategy of Israeli-Arab ties first, seems to have increased the stakes for such building. The more ensconced a military and economic alliance between Israel and the Arab states, then the more incentive Israel would have to refrain from settlement activity.Settler leaders might sound dramatic, but the political threat they pose pales in comparison to a stronger anti-Iran strategy.But the deal is not a one-way street. The Arab states have agreed to formalize ties because they stand to benefit from a relationship with Israel.The onus is on them as well, to sustain ties and not endanger a regional anti-Iran alliance for an extra Jewish apartment in the West Bank.So unless Tuesday’s signing reveals documents with clear references to the two-state solution, the West Bank and or settlement activity, clarity will not be achieved in one day.What is likely to follow is a careful, cagey dance, by two parties with much to lose, who will try to otherwise advance wildly different agendas when it comes to the future map to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.