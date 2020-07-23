The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel demolished Hebron car dealership, not 'COVID-19 center'

The structure was being built on a plot of land located in Area C, which is exclusively controlled by Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 23, 2020 14:04
IDF soldiers demolish the houses of the terrorists who killed 18-year-old Dvir Sorek. Nov. 28, 2019 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF soldiers demolish the houses of the terrorists who killed 18-year-old Dvir Sorek. Nov. 28, 2019
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
An unlicensed structure demolished earlier this week by the Israeli authorities near Hebron was not being planned as a center for coronavirus tests, but as a private car dealership business.
A Palestinian car dealer who was planning to open a business at the site, located at the entrance to Hebron, claimed after the demolition that the structure was intended to serve as a “center for conducting coronavirus tests” on Palestinian workers upon their return from Israel.
The structure was being built on a plot of land located in Area C, which is exclusively controlled by Israel.
Civil Administration inspectors, who first noticed the structure on July 12, issued an order banning the continuation of the work. The car dealer, however, ignored the warning. 
Palestinians working at the site told the inspectors that they were building a car exhibition for a Palestinian businessman from Hebron. The inspectors also spotted a sign with the name of the new car dealership business.
On July 21, Civil Administration bulldozers arrived at the site and demolished the illegally built structure.
In an attempt to prevent the demolition, the car dealer informed the Hebron Municipality 10 days ago that he has decided to donate the illegally built structure to the municipality for “public services.”
The car dealer later admitted to Civil Administration and Palestinian Authority officials that he was indeed planning to set up a business for the sale and trade of cars at the site.
“Contrary to the false claims, this was not a center for coronavirus testing,” a Civil Administration spokesman told The Jerusalem Post. “Also, it was not a health clinic. That’s a total lie.”
The unlicensed structure was being built for personal use, the spokesman said, adding that the Israeli authorities had not received any request from the PA or any international organization to build a coronavirus center.
“We condemn the cynical use of a global crisis at the expense of the Palestinians in Hebron,” he added.
PA Ministry of Health officials told the Post that they were unaware of plans to build a coronavirus center in Hebron.
A spokesman for the Hebron Municipality told the Post that a Palestinian resident recently approached the municipality with an offer to donate a piece of land for public services, including holding coronavirus tests. 
Asked if the municipality was authorized to open a coronavirus testing center, the spokesman said that the PA government was the only party authorized to open health centers in the West Bank. The spokesman said that in any case the municipality has no jurisdiction over the Israeli-controlled Area C.


