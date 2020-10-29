The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Hezbollah threatens Sudan over ties with Israel

The terrorist group's latest statement accuses Sudan of “political and moral collapse” and sinking into a “quagmire of betrayal and normalization with the enemy.”

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 14:25
Residents hold Hezbollah and Qatari flags during the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to the village of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon July 31, 2010. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Residents hold Hezbollah and Qatari flags during the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to the village of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon July 31, 2010.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah condemned reports that Israel and Sudan could normalize ties. It is the latest setback for Iran’s “axis of resistance,” as the Islamic Republic has seen Israel growing its network of relations in the region even as Tehran rages against the “Zionist regime.” 
Hezbollah is Iran’s main proxy and ally in Lebanon and has been increasing tensions with Israel in recent months. Jerusalem has warned Hezbollah against threatening it from Syria.
Hezbollah’s latest statement accuses Sudan of “political and moral collapse” and sinking into a “quagmire of betrayal and normalizations with the enemy.” Hezbollah says that Sudan is moving closer to the US and Israel. This will “cause the government to be destroyed as soon as possible,” the pro-Iranian group warned.
This appears to be a threat against Sudan and an attempt to incite the Sudanese against the current government. Iran has done the same, threatening Bahrain and the UAE. Hezbollah currently holds Lebanon hostage as well, causing the country to be financially ruined so that it cannot work more closely with Israel.  
Hezbollah ostensibly praises the Sudanese people and seeks to get them to protest any normalization with Israel. The statement to Iran’s Fars News says that Sudan is “betraying” the region and that it has joined other countries in working with the “Zionist enemy.”
Sudan is the third Arab country to move closer to Israel in the past several months. Hezbollah claims that Saudi Arabia has also been in touch with Israel about possible normalization.


Tags Hezbollah sudan sudan israel normalization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435
5 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by