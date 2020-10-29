The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah condemned reports that Israel and Sudan could normalize ties. It is the latest setback for Iran’s “axis of resistance,” as the Islamic Republic has seen Israel growing its network of relations in the region even as Tehran rages against the “Zionist regime.” Hezbollah is Iran’s main proxy and ally in Lebanon and has been increasing tensions with Israel in recent months. Jerusalem has warned Hezbollah against threatening it from Syria. Hezbollah’s latest statement accuses Sudan of “political and moral collapse” and sinking into a “quagmire of betrayal and normalizations with the enemy.” Hezbollah says that Sudan is moving closer to the US and Israel. This will “cause the government to be destroyed as soon as possible,” the pro-Iranian group warned. This appears to be a threat against Sudan and an attempt to incite the Sudanese against the current government. Iran has done the same, threatening Bahrain and the UAE. Hezbollah currently holds Lebanon hostage as well, causing the country to be financially ruined so that it cannot work more closely with Israel. Hezbollah ostensibly praises the Sudanese people and seeks to get them to protest any normalization with Israel. The statement to Iran’s Fars News says that Sudan is “betraying” the region and that it has joined other countries in working with the “Zionist enemy.” Sudan is the third Arab country to move closer to Israel in the past several months. Hezbollah claims that Saudi Arabia has also been in touch with Israel about possible normalization.