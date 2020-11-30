Hotovely: Direct negotiations in Israeli-Palestinian talks only option

Nothing can replace direct negotiations between the two parties in attempts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely said on Monday.For the second time in less than a week Hotovely was participating in a panel discussion with her counterparts from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain Mansoor Abulhoul and Shaikh Fawaz bin Mohammed Al Khalifa. The event organized by the Middle East and North African Forum at Cambridge University, was moderated by Sir John Jenkins, whose numerous diplomatic appointments include ambassadorships in Libya, Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. He also served as consul general in Jerusalem and early in his career saw service in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait – all of which make him an expert on the Middle East.After the three ambassadors had discussed the importance of the Abraham Accords in terms of enhanced people to people contact in all areas and at all levels, Jenkins asked about the future of the Palestinians in view of the fact that they had objected to the Abraham Accords.Hotovely replied that it was up to the Palestinians to decide where they want to be. "We respect international actors," she said, "but they cannot replace both sides." She was adamant that only direct negotiations can lead to an end to the conflict, and repeated this when asked about the relevance of the United Nations in the Middle East, saying that the UN cannot replace the dynamic between the countries in the region. "It cannot replace direct contact."
Al Khalifa said that the Palestinian issue was not so close to the Gulf states. Peace had been offered to the Palestinians many times, he commented, "and they didn't take it."The Abraham Accords were not a substitute for restarting Palestinian and Israeli negotiations, said Abulhoul. "It must be something between the Palestinians and the Israelis themselves." But he acknowledged that as a result of the relationship between the UAE and Israel, the UAE will be in a better position to help the Palestinians.Hotovely was evasive as to whether there will eventually be a Palestinian state, but made it clear that no matter what, Jerusalem will remain united. She also suggested that more thought be given to new negotiating formulas.