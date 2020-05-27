The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

ICC asks PA, Israel to declare if Oslo still applies in war crimes debate

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 27, 2020 19:19
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague (photo credit: REUTERS)
The entrance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The International Criminal Court has asked the Palestinian Authority and Israel to declare whether the Oslo Accords are still legally binding in the war crimes case it is currently assessing.
The answers that the parties give could have huge implications on whether a war crimes case is brought against Israelis with regard to the 2014 Gaza War, the settlements enterprise and the 2018-2019 Gaza border conflict.
The request comes following Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ May 19 declaration that, in frustration with Israeli noises about making a West Bank annexation move, the PA no longer viewed itself as bound by the Oslo Accords.
Although the ICC Pretrial Chamber technically issued its order on Tuesday asking the parties to respond, it was only publicized on Wednesday.
The ICC gave the PA until June 10 to respond and gave Israel until June 24 to respond.
Israel and its allies have claimed that the Oslo Accords foreclose the PA from seeking ICC involvement in any potential criminal issue and from seeking statehood absent a deal between the parties.
The Czech Republic filed a brief supporting Israel, arguing that the Oslo Accords give Israel exclusive jurisdiction over criminal issues in the West Bank relating to Israel, proving that there is no “State of Palestine” to send a case to the ICC.
Only a state can usually refer a case to the ICC.
Responding to these arguments, ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who supports opening a full criminal war crimes probe of Israel and Hamas, has said that, “state practice demonstrates that Oslo provisions derogating from the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination do not apply.”
In other words, Bensouda – and the PA for that matter – have argued that even if the Oslo Accords were not nullified, the ICC could move forward with the war crimes case.
But it is a dicey and gray area of law and a potential winning argument for Israel which could knock the war crimes case out before it even comes to interrogations let alone indictments.
In contrast, if the Oslo Accords do not apply, the PA can say that Israel has lost one of its best defenses to ICC involvement.
There are many other potential Israeli defenses, but the Oslo Accords have always been held up as a key one because the PA voluntarily entered the deal in the 1990s – long after the Six Day War.
The Foreign Ministry said it had no response at this time.
Bensouda announced her intent to move forward against Israel and Hamas on December 20, but requested an endorsement from the ICC Pretrial Chamber.
Even before this latest development, it was unclear when the ICC would issue its ruling.
With this latest legal curveball, it is likely that no ICC ruling will be issued before August or later.
Bensouda herself is only in office until June 2021.


Tags Israeli Palestinian Conflict oslo accords ICC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by