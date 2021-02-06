ICC ruling: What are the real implications for Israel?

What are the implications of such a decision?

Prof. Yuval Shany, vice president of research for the Israel Democracy Institute, explained that “we have a long way to go before these investigations mature into indictments against specific individuals and arrest warrants. By then, the prosecution will also have to formulate a position on the question of whether IDF investigations are sufficient to prevent the prosecution of soldiers.”

He explained that in a similar case involving the actions of British soldiers in Iraq, the court established “very low standards” for what constitutes a proper investigation. As such, “chances are that [Israel’s] military investigations into Operation Protective Edge will block proceedings against IDF soldiers in connection with that operation.”

Moreover, he clarified that the court determined that since the Palestinian Authority joined the Rome Statute it should be treated as a state, and therefore the tribunal is empowered to adjudicate. It did not, on the other hand, rule on or accept any argument that the PA meets the general conditions for state recognition as per international law.

The decision is relevant “only for the interpretation of the powers of the tribunal itself,” Shany stressed, and it reduces the significance of the decision.

“The majority ruling accepted the claim that the ‘67 borders are the determining borders for the tribunal,” Shany continued. “This is problematic for Israel, as it allows the court to proceed with the investigation into whether Israel committed the crime of ‘transfer by the occupying power of parts of its own civilian population into the occupied territory.’”

On the other hand, he concluded, the judges did not decide whether the Oslo Accords are relevant to the Palestinians’ ability to cooperate with the tribunal in connection with the investigation against Israeli citizens. Rather, he said, “they ruled that the issue would be examined later if and when arrest warrants were issued.”