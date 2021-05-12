The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Does Iran holds the key to ending Israel's fight with Hamas, PIJ?

Hamas and PIJ officials have told Egyptian, Qatari and other mediators that they would be ready to stop their attacks on Israel once Israel stops its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 12, 2021 19:53
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Despite the belligerent statements of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad over the past three days, the two groups are nevertheless believed to be looking for a way to end the fighting with Israel.
But Hamas and PIJ know that they can’t reach any deal with Israel without the blessing of their patrons in Iran.
In the past few days, Hamas and PIJ leaders spoke to Iranian officials about the latest flare-up of violence. It is unclear, however, whether Tehran is interested at this stage in a ceasefire.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, told Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif during a phone call on Monday that efforts were being made “on the diplomatic and field levels to halt Israeli assaults on our people in Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.”
Haniyeh was referring to Egyptian and Qatari mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire with Israel.
Haniyeh was obviously seeking Iran’s approval of a possible truce that could be reached under the auspices of Egypt and Qatar.
Hamas and PIJ officials have told Egyptian, Qatari and other mediators that they would be ready to stop their attacks on Israel once Israel stops its military offensive in the Gaza Strip.
Musa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of the Hamas politburo, said on Wednesday that Egyptian and Qatari mediation efforts have thus far been unsuccessful.
Abu Marzouk’s statement came amid unconfirmed reports that Egypt was planning to send an Egyptian security delegation to the Gaza Strip to hold talks with leaders of Hamas and PIJ about ways of reaching a new ceasefire with Israel.
Abu Marzouk told the Khaleej Online news website that Hamas was holding contacts with several Arab and Islamic countries about the situation in the Gaza Strip.
“There was talk about mediation efforts that are appreciated by our brothers in Egypt and Qatar,” he said. “We appreciate their care for our Palestinian people, but these mediation efforts have not culminated in a return to calm until now.”
Abu Marzouk accused Israel of “igniting” the fighting. Israel, he said, “must stop and retreat from its steps, as it is the only party that bears full responsibility.”
The Hamas leadership told the mediators that its message was clear, which is to “strengthen the position of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and at al-Aqsa Mosque, and the steadfastness of families threatened with expulsion from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah,” Abu Marzouk added.
The Hamas official was later quoted by Palestinian news websites as saying that the Europeans have also contacted his group to explore the possibility of reaching a ceasefire with Israel.
“The Europeans contacted us and asked us to stop firing short-range missiles [at Israel] or else they will not participate in the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip,” Abu Marzouk said. “I told them we will stop our short-range missiles and use long-range missiles.”
Abu Marzouk did not provide details about the identity of the Europeans who reportedly contacted Hamas.
Meanwhile, Hamas on Wednesday admitted for the first time that a number of its senior military commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes.
In a statement, Hamas’s military wing, Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, named Bassem Issa as one the commanders killed by Israel. It said that Issa and “a group of his brothers, the leaders and mujahedin (warriors) were martyred during the occupation’s aggression.”
Abu Hamza, a spokesperson for PIJ’s military wing, al-Quds Brigades, said on Wednesday that the Gaza-based terror groups will “continue the jihad and will not retreat, regardless of the price and sacrifices.”
He said that his group fired 100 missiles toward Tel Aviv at 5:00 a.m.
“We were able to respond to the continuation of the aggression and the targeting of civilians and mujahedin,” Abu Hamza said in a statement.
Hamas and PIJ leaders in the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, have gone into hiding, leaving the task of securing a new truce with Israel to their representatives in Qatar and Lebanon. The Gaza-based leaders, who are afraid of being targeted by Israel, know that their fate is now in the hands of the mullahs in Tehran.


Tags Gaza Hamas Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by