The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel convicts Palestinian activist of illegal protest, assault

The defendent denied the charges, which included protesting without a permit, obstructing Israeli soldiers' activities in the flashpoint city of Hebron and assaulting a Jewish settler.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 6, 2021 17:13
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
An Israeli military court on Wednesday convicted a Palestinian rights activist of offenses in the West Bank, his lawyer said, in a case that Amnesty International described as politically motivated.
The military did not immediately provide Reuters with the Ofer military court's verdict against Issa Amro of the Palestinian city of Hebron, and arguments over sentencing will await a further hearing on Feb. 8.
Amro denied the charges, which included protesting without a permit, obstructing Israeli soldiers' activities in the flashpoint city of Hebron and assaulting a Jewish settler.
Amro, 40, founded an activist group that regularly protests against settlement construction in Hebron. Under heavy Israeli military protection, around 1,000 settlers live there among 200,000 Palestinians.
"It doesn't make sense to punish someone for non-violent resistance," Amro told Reuters. "The Israeli military system exists only to oppress Palestinians and restrict freedom of speech."
Amro was convicted on six of 18 charges against him, in incidents that occurred between 2010 and 2016, his lawyer, Gaby Lasky, said.
Lasky said it was hard to predict whether Amro would face prison time, but that a Palestinian in a similar case received a 10-month term.
Amnesty International said the charges against Amro were "politically motivated and linked to his peaceful work in exposing Israel's human rights violations."
The group has also condemned as "disgraceful" charges brought against Amro by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.
Amnesty said the PA has accused him of "disturbing public order" and "insulting higher authorities" over Facebook posts in 2017 critical of Palestinian leaders.
Amro said his next Palestinian court hearing is on Jan. 20.
Most countries view settlements Israel built on West Bank land captured in a 1967 war as illegal. Israel disputes this, citing biblical and historical connections to the territory, as well as security needs.


Tags Palestinians Settlements West Bank protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

An opportunity for Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Center Field: Jewish genius appreciates genius Jews

 By GIL TROY
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Nadav Tamir

Sa'ar's exit is Likud's chance to redefine ideological boundary - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by