The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel eases Gaza restrictions as war threat subsides

The restrictions on transportation of goods in and out of Gaza have been eased for the first time since Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 13, 2021 19:54
A PALESTINIAN POLICE officer gestures as he stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN POLICE officer gestures as he stands next to a truck carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Israel on Friday eased trade and travel restrictions for Gaza in a sign that the threat of another IDF-Hamas war is subsiding.
All Gazan goods can now enter Israel for the first time since the end of the 11-day Gaza war known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Rassan Alian announced.
The list of items that can enter Gaza from Israel at Kerem's Shalom's commercial crossing also increased to include items used for transportation and communications.
Equipment and goods for Gaza's humanitarian infrastructure, such as for the water and sewage systems can also enter.
In addition, some 1,000 merchants and 350 senior Gaza business people can obtain permits to enter Israel through the Erez pedestrian crossing. All those seeking permits must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the virus.
The COGAT office said that these measures were taken "in light of the preservation of security stability in the area of the Gaza Strip." It added that "the civilian measures approved by the political echelon are conditional upon the continued preservation of the region's security stability."
Israel controls two of the three land crossing into Gaza. The third crossing, Rafa, is under Egyptian control. 
Israel closed both its crossing during the Gaza war and has been under pressure to fully reopen them since the ceasefire.
The extent to which the crossings are open or closed is often a good indicator of whether or not a Gaza war is on the horizon. 
Egyptian efforts to broker a permanent ceasefire that would prevent another outbreak of violence have yet to yield results.
Among the stumbling blocks are the issues of the resumption of Qatari cash donations to Gaza and the release of two Israelis held captive in Gaza, as well as the return of the bodies of two IDF soldiers presumed killed during the 2014 Gaza war.


Tags kerem shalom border crossing gaza strip Erez crossing Gaza-Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by