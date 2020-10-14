The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel pushes forward with plans for 2,166 settler homes in West Bank

Until Wednesday settlers had feared that settlement plans would also be frozen, but the advancement of plans assuaged some of those fears.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 14, 2020 20:42
A general view picture shows the Israeli settlement of Efrat (L) in the Gush Etzion settlement block as Bethlehem is seen in the background, January 28, 2020 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
A general view picture shows the Israeli settlement of Efrat (L) in the Gush Etzion settlement block as Bethlehem is seen in the background, January 28, 2020
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The Higher Planing Council for Judea and Samaria advanced or approved plans for 2,166 settler homes, when it met Wednesday, according to a report from the office of the Coordinator for Governmental Affairs in the Territories.
The council, which convened for the first time since February, is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, on the day the Knesset is set to approve the normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates, to advance or approve another 2,500 housing units.
Israel has agreed to suspend any plans to annex West Bank settlements as part of the deal with the UAE and has not set a date when it would apply sovereignty.
Until Wednesday, settlers had feared that building plans would also be frozen, but their advancement has assuaged some of those fears.
Ir Amim, the Left-wing NGO, warned that the approval of the plans was a form of “de facto annexation,” particularly of greater Jerusalem “along the lines laid out by the Trump Plan.”
According Peace Now, another left-wing NGO, some of the approvals relate to past projects, so the number of new units amount to 1,877, of which 682 were advanced and 1,195 were approved.
About half the homes under discussion on Wednesday and Thursday are 1,100 units near Jerusalem and the largest of those projects was the approval for 560 new homes at the Har Gilo settlement and their construction would significantly increase the size of the small settlement of 1,568 residents.
Plans for 200 new homes in the Metzad settlement were approved, including for 120 homes at the Peni Kedem outpost that will be a neighborhood in that larger community.
Metzad is one of 15 settlements that under US Donald Trump’s peace plan would be turned into an enclave in a future Palestinian state.
Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman said: “The mission to develop communities in Judea and Samaria continues to be one of the key issues for the State of Israel and the entire nation in this era, and we are grateful for the right to be at the forefront here in Gush Etzion.”
Tension has been high between the Yesha Council and Netanyahu in recent months. Also it pressured Netanyahu to hold the meeting, it did not release any statement.
Ne’eman added: “Sometimes we take our prime minister to task, which we feel is justified as a result of our disappointment in postponing the application of sovereignty over our country. But now something tangible is happening – we are building and developing our communities, and of course, the highlight of today is the full registration in the Land Authority of the young community of Pnei Kedem, 20 years since it was established. 


Tags Israel Palestinians Settlements settlements israel UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Facebook's stand against Holocaust denial should lead the way online By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Biden should restore America’s soul, not Obama’s Mideast policy - opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN
Neville Teller Is Mohammed Dahlan the next Palestinian president in waiting? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by