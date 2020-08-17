The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel-UAE deal nullifies Arab Peace Initiative, Yadlin says

‘Saudis will not hurry’ to make an agreement

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 17, 2020 22:42
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a telephone conversation in his office with US President Donald Trump and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, August 13, 2020 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a telephone conversation in his office with US President Donald Trump and UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, August 13, 2020
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The 2002 Arab Peace Initiative is no longer relevant now that Israel and the United Arab Emirates are set to normalize ties, former IDF Intelligence Director Amos Yadlin said on Monday.
“The Arab Peace Initiative principle of having the veto on normalization between Israel and the Arabs, this is gone,” Yadlin told The Jerusalem Press Club during a virtual meeting on the US-brokered deal.
He spoke of the demise of the Arab Peace Initiative, which for 18 years has been one of the cornerstones of Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking. The deal, was an attempt by the Arab states to force a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines. It is referenced in most international documents.
It offered Israel normalized ties to the Arab nations, if it would withdraw to the Green Line, with minor swaps. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had long argued with little success, that ties should first be normalized and only then could peace be achieved with the Palestinians.
Thursday’s dramatic announcement of a pending deal between the UAE and Israel, marks the first break from the Arab Peace Initiative since its inception, upending almost entirely the principles of peace making between Israel and the Palestinians. Israel’s 1979 agreement with Egypt and its 1994 accord with Jordan, were signed prior to that 2002 Initiative.
Yadlin noted that the Palestinians themselves, who had normalized ties with Israel under the 1993 Oslo Accords, had never held by that principle and now, the UAE has followed suit.
The Arab Peace Initiative “was an obstacle. It gave the Palestinians the feeling that they can demand everything and that Israel wanting to have normalization with the Arab world, would give them much more than Israel was willing to give,” said Yadlin, who is the Executive Director of Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.
“The Arab peace Initiatives is one of the reasons the peace process has been stuck from 2002-2020. My hope is that after the first shock, they will understand that they have to recalibrate their expectations and understand that they no longer have this leverage against Israel,” Yadlin said.
He speculated that Bahrain could be the next Arab country to make a deal with Israel, because its “under the table” and “covert” relations to Israel, were similar to that of the UAE.
He also noted that last summer Bahrain hosted a summit that related to the economic portion of the US President Donald Trump’s plan.
“But they [Bahrain] will look over their shoulder to see what the Saudis are saying,” Yadlin said. He imagined that the Saudis had given the UAE its silent consent to a deal with Israel, but that didn’t mean it would immediately. The “Saudis will not hurry to join [a deal with Israel]… They will be very cautious,” Yadlin said.
The other countries who might join are Sudan and Morocco, Yadlin said. These countries will look to see what price the UAE might have to pay for a deal with Israel, he added.
On a positive note, he said, the UAE public has not objected to the deal, but it is unclear whether that would be the same in other countries, Yadlin said.
With respect to Tehran, Yadlin predicted that he did not foresee an Iranian military response against the UAE, particularly since it relies on the UAE economic hub.
“Politically [Iran] is very weak. So aside from speeches, I don’t see Iran doing something that would change the course in the Middle East,” he said.
The deal, he said, provides multiple victories across a broad spectrum, including diplomatic achievements for Netanyahu and Trump.
The US “peace plan” had gone “nowhere” and annexation would have buried it, Yadlin said.
Netanyahu “understood that with annexation he had an asset with a negative return and an expiration date very soon in January 2021.”
He exchanged a move that had risks and costs to something that had only benefits, Yadlin said.
The deal gives Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan a leadership position in the Middle East and more support from the US and Israel against Iran. Positioning himself as a moderate Muslim leader gives him “some ammunition to cope with the criticism in what his military is doing in Yemen” by simply “putting into the open relations that were there already,” Yadlin said.
Jordan “is relieved” because it had been sandwiched between its strategic ally Israel and its bonds with the Palestinians, Yadlin said.
“They were afraid the Palestinian Authority would collapse” and “they were ideologically opposed to the annexation,” Yadlin said.
Egypt considers that it was vindicated for making peace with Israel over 40 years ago.
“Win, win, win, win, win. Peace again. Diplomacy again. I hardly find any[thing] negative in this move,” Yadlin said.


Tags Israel Peace process United Arab Emirates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The Israel-UAE Agreement: A Message to Iran, the Palestinians and Biden By EYTAN GILBOA
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by