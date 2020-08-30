Israeli and Emirate women to lead 'Peace Starts from Within' conference

Now that peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was announced on the political level earlier this month, two women from both countries decided to take action to implement this peace agreement on non-politcal levels.These women – an Emirati civic activist and an Israeli meditation teacher – will host "Peace Starts from Within," a one-hour open videoconference on Zoom this Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. UAE time, 7 p.m. Israel time, aimed at promoting a mindset of unity for a wide Middle Eastern audience. “I invite everyone who has a glimmer of hope that peace will prevail to join their energy to ours,” said Mariam al-Ahmedi, an Abu Dhabi-based founding member of the Arab Council for Regional Integration, a pan-Arab initiative dedicated to fostering a spirit of partnership that knows no borders.“By building inner peace," she continued, "we can overcome the programming of hostility that has been implanted in us and gain the strength to love one another.” “I feel privileged to share in this effort with Mariam, a woman of valor and a kindred spirit,” said Michal Lichtman, an Israeli yoga and meditation guide based in New York who has led Israelis, Palestinians and others in courses on self-healing and self-realization. "We both agree that peace starts from within, and will be appealing to those who join us to turn their inner light on,” she added.The two hosts, Ahmedi and Lichtman, launched earlier a media campaign to draw attention to the session, including a joint interview on Israeli national radio and pan-Arab outreach via media across the region. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The program will feature a dialogue between the two women, followed by a meditation session, and then a Q&A with the attendants. The link to the Zoom conference can be found here. In the aftermath of the historic peace agreement announced earlier this month between Israel and the UAE, many projects emerged in order to gather Israeli and Emirati civilians around non-political collaborations. This agreement signaled a major geopolitical shift in the Middle East, and has already prompted massive interest in lucrative opportunities in the business, technology, tourism and academic sectors that have now been made possible.