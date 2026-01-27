Holocaust survivors living in Israel are not receiving medical treatment due to barriers to access, technology gaps, and living circumstances, a new medical report published ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day revealed.

The report, conducted by Lema’anam, a nonprofit organization that provides medical care to Holocaust survivors, stated that 115,000 Holocaust survivors live in Israel today, with 28% of them homebound and many living in buildings without elevators.

Findings point to an increase of more than 20% in requests for medical assistance, as well as a jump of over 30% in difficulties receiving it, a trend that has worsened since the onset of the war.

Long travel times hinder doctor’s visits

In peripheral areas in the North and South, there are only 2.7 specialist physicians for every 1,000 residents, according to the report, compared to 5.5 in central areas. Of the facilities located in the center, only 25% to 50% of them are accessible to peripheral communities.

For Holocaust survivors, whose average age is 86, long travel hinders doctors’ visits, and in many cases, results in the decision to forego medical attention altogether.

Dov Landau, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor takes cover in a stairwell as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Lebanon, in Tel Aviv, October 14, 2024. (credit: CHAIM GOLDBERG/FLASH90)

A study from earlier this month found that approximately 196,000 Holocaust survivors are alive today, a fall from the 220,000 recorded in 2025.

Lema’anam has carried out more than 5,000 medical transports for survivors across Israel.

Each trip is a delicate process, given the complicated logistics necessitated by the survivor’s medical conditions and the risk of falls or physical strain.

The report also noted the impact of “medical ageism” on the care received by elderly survivors.

Patients aged 80 and over are forced to wait an average of three weeks longer for specialist appointments than patients in their twenties, despite identical medical needs, according to Lema’anam.

When emergency medical care is needed, increased waiting times significantly raise other risk factors, especially when combined with the logistical complexity of transporting survivors.

The medical system’s general shift towards utilizing more digital tools additionally complicated the care of a population that may struggle to use online tools and applications.

The compounding barriers to seeking medical care can lead to postponed tests, missed appointments, and delayed follow-ups, leading to a deterioration of health conditions.

The report highlights the value of Lema’anam, which is supported by more than 2,000 volunteer physicians, including specialists, from hospitals across Israel.

Healthcare at home

Lema’anam’s operating model brings specialized medical care directly to the homes of Holocaust survivors. Mobile clinics, home visits, case management, physiotherapy, and daily care are all made more accessible.

In 2025, Lema’anam provided around 10,000 medical treatments for survivors. Approximately 1,550 of those treatments were carried out by mobile clinics and during home visits, providing care even when visiting an external doctor’s office is inaccessible.

In the days around Holocaust Remembrance Day, 75 volunteer physicians conducted home visits through Lema’anam, supporting survivors through the day of remembrance, along with routine care.

The CEO of Lema’anam, Raz Avitan, affirmed on International Holocaust Remembrance Day that “it is important to state clearly, our responsibility to holocaust survivors does not end with memory and commemoration.”