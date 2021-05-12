The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel's latest operation against Gaza is far from over - analysis

Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Zvika Haimovich: While the salvo strategy and missiles used by Hamas and PIJ are not new, Hamas “has improved their skills.”

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 12, 2021 15:41
A home in Rishon Lezion is seen destroyed by rocket fire. Two women died: One from the strike, one from a heart attack. (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
A home in Rishon Lezion is seen destroyed by rocket fire. Two women died: One from the strike, one from a heart attack.
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
 It’s been a year and a half since the last escalation between Israel and Hamas, Operation Black Belt, took place. And as expected, in that time neither side sat around to relax and watch Netflix. Instead, they increased their capabilities, on a daily basis, in order to inflict as much damage as they could in the opening salvo of the next round.
The work put in by both Israel and terror groups in the Gaza Strip – Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad – was clear for all to see in the skies above central and southern Israel on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Large barrages of over 130 long-range missiles were fired by Hamas at just after 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. towards central and southern Israel, sending thousands of Israeli citizens to their bomb shelters.
While the areas targeted by the terror group are not new, the intensity of the salvos left many shaking. The attacks killed five Israeli civilians, two women who lived next door to each other in Rishon Lezion, a father and his 16-year-old daughter in Lod and an eldery man in his 80s who had a heart attack while running for safety.
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, the former commander of the IDF’s Aerial Defense Division Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Zvika Haimovich, said the number of the rockets fired were equivalent to the final salvo of Operation Black Belt. 
“Every escalation has started with how the group finished the last conflict,” he said. “We shouldn't be surprised about the high numbers, the next round they will start with this number or even higher.”
While the salvo strategy and missiles used by Hamas and PIJ are not new, Hamas “has improved their skills,” Haimovitch said.
“They are not sleeping. Once they finish an escalation they are trying to build back their forces,” he said, adding that both groups have strong capabilities and have ballistic missiles in their arsenal.
Seven Israeli civilians have been killed since the escalation began on Monday, five overnight on Tuesday alone.
Two of those killed were Khalil Awad, 52, and his daughter Nadin, 16, Arab-Israeli residents of a town near Lod, who were killed after a rocket scored a direct hit on a car in Lod early Wednesday morning. Two women were killed in Rishon Lezion, one by a rocket that struck right outside her home and her neighbor by a heart attack following the attack. An elderly man in his 80s suffered a heart attack while running for shelter.
While visiting the scene of the rocket attack in the city of Rishon Lezion on Wednesday morning, the neighbors of the victims were still in shock. Some of them still wearing their pajamas, some still shaking from the traumatic evening they had gone through.
And they had one question: How did the Iron Dome missile defense system miss this? 
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Abba Cohen, the neighbor of the woman who was killed said that she had no time to get to her shelter and neither did he. 
“I was able to get down the stairs, but not to the shelter,” he said.
Etty and Tzion, her neighbors, explained how all the houses on the block had been destroyed. They had been at a wedding at a hall in the city when the barrage started and returned to devastation.
“All of a sudden we heard booms and we were told to come inside,” her husband said. And then they heard that a rocket fell on their street. 
Explaining that she’s lived on the street for over 30 years, “everyone is like family.”
“We rushed home,” Etty said. “I called everyone, to check that everyone was ok...we were good friends, she was such a good neighbor…”
It was a scene that played out in several locations in Israel on Wednesday morning and, unfortunately, will likely continue to play out for the next few days, if not weeks.
According to Haimovitch, Israel will not stop in their offensive against the terror groups. And the onus was on Hamas to decide if they want to stop the bloodshed or to continue.
“Hamas is the head and heart behind this escalation,” he said, adding that they and PIJ are coordinating since their interests have converged.
He stated that Hamas leaders already yesterday began building a narrative that they are ready for a ceasefire because its in their best interest. 
“When Israel attacks hour after hour with hundreds of airstrikes against tunnels and their operatives, it's a very hard blow for them. This is one reason why they want a ceasefire,” he said. But, he stressed “another salvo (towards the center) depends on the way Hamas decides to go forward. We need to see what Hamas chooses to do and then we will see if we are before or after the peak. And not only by their statements but by the practical acts on the ground.”
On Wednesday afternoon Defense Minister Benny Gantz extended the special situation in central and southern Israel for two weeks. That means any community within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip needs to watch the skies for the next two weeks.

Operation Guardian of the Walls is not close to being over.


Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad rockets Iron Dome Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by