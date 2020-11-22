It wasn't lightning silly, the rockets were a message by Hamas - Analysis

With the corona pandemic wreaking havoc in the blockaded enclave, and Hamas -who is in no mood for conflict with Israel- tends to send messages in the form of incendiary balloons or rockets when they are under pressure and need aid.

Though the group was able to effectively deal with the deadly virus during the first wave, the blockaded coastal enclave is suffering from a harsh second-wave of the coronavirus, with over 5,517 cases and some 65 deaths, the majority since September.

The Strip’s weak healthcare infrastructure with less than 3,000 beds in total is unable to cope for all the sick, is also seeing a record number of daily new cases-on Saturday alone the Health Ministry said there were 891 new cases.

Fathi Abu Warda, advisor to the Palestinian Minister of Health in Gaza , was quoted by Palestinian Wafa News Agency as saying on Sunday that there was an “unprecedented hike” in the number of cases and that the European Hospital in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip has reached its limit in receiving corona cases.

Thanks to international aid which Israel has let into the Strip, Hamas has been able to increase its testing capabilities from 200 a day during the first wave to 3,500 a day and the number of ventilators has risen to 160.

Abu Warda also said that two truckloads of “urgent medical aid” including respirators and medication for those with chronic illnesses will enter the Strip in the coming days.

But it’s still not enough.

And add to the coronavirus crisis, the economy is still a disaster with the unemployment rate in Gaza close to 50 percent and those who are employed earn close to nothing, with the average monthly income having fallen from $244 to $29 since March.

Israel’s defense establishment and Southern Command have warned several times that there’s a direct link between a worsening economy and rocket fire or the launching of incendiary balloons.

Hamas also becoming further isolated, including from the Palestinian Authority which recently resumed security cooperation with Israel following the election of Joe Biden in the United States. Following the resumption of security ties, Palestinian Security forces in the West Bank are expected to renew their arrests of Hamas operatives in the West Bank.

The normalization of ties between Israel and Gulf States has also placed a strain on Hamas.

And that, the IDF fears, will lead to closer ties with Israel’s enemy on its northern border-Hezbollah. Already following the deal with the United Arab Emirates, Ismail Haniyeh, who heads the group’s political bureau met with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

There have been over a dozen rounds of violent clashes between the Israeli military and terror groups since 2018, with thousands of rockets fired towards Israel and thousands of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets struck by the Israeli Air Force in retaliation.

But all of them ended without any tangible solution, leading the IDF to change its concept towards a new approach called “Southern Wind” that would use higher quality intelligence and firepower to shorten the length of the operation.

A new concept is all fine and dandy, but when push comes to shove and a large-scale military operation takes place, neither side will end up as a winner. You just have to look at the recent history of the military operations in the Gaza Strip where nothing changed, except that both sides experienced more death and destruction.

So why did the IDF echo Hamas’ lightning excuse when two rockets were fired towards central Israel?

Neither side want a large-scale military operation and the IDF believes that Yahya Sinwar, the group’s leader in the Strip as well as the head of its military wing Mohamed Dief still prefer to follow the status quo and avoid confrontation with the IDF.

The rockets fired by Hamas are a message sent by Sinwar, a message that has been received and understood by Israel before. The pressure is rising, and something needs to be done before it blows.