The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jerusalem violence raises tensions in Israel-Gulf ties

“There’s universal dislike of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, who are seen as people looking to pervert Islam…by many people in the Abraham Accords and those who might join.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 11, 2021 16:00
An Israeli policeman gestures as a car belonging to Jewish residents burns amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jews in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, May 6, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
An Israeli policeman gestures as a car belonging to Jewish residents burns amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jews in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem, May 6, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
 Leaders of countries that made peace with Israel through the Abraham Accords condemned Israeli police interventions to stop Palestinian violence on the Temple Mount, raising tensions between Israel and its new allies in recent days.
Sources in the region were also sympathetic to Israel’s struggle with Hamas and other Islamist terrorists in Gaza, though no official statements were released to that effect.
On Monday, United Arab Emirates' leader Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamad bin Zayed, met with Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr al-Khasawneh and they discussed Jerusalem, among other matters.
Zayed "expressed concern over the acts of violence in the occupied east Jerusalem, which resulted in injuries among civilians," the Emirates' official news service WAM reported. "He reiterated his condemnation of all forms of violence and hatred which contravene with all human values and principles and underlined the importance of putting an end to all aggressions and practices that exacerbate tension and wrath in the sacred city and to stop all acts that violate the sanctity of the Holy al-Aqsa mosque."
On Saturday, the UAE "strongly condemn[ed] the Israeli authorities’ storming of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque."
Bahrain's cabinet "expressed its deep concern following the violence that has taken place in Jerusalem" in its weekly meeting on Monday. Manama also called on Israel to "deescalate tensions...to avoid a regional drift towards instability."
In Rabat, Moroccan King Mohammed VI said on Sunday that he viewed Israeli "violations as an inadmissible act and likely to stir up tensions." Mohammed VI is the chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Al Quds (Jerusalem) Committee.
A former Trump administration official, still involved in Israel-Gulf ties, said there is “frustration” in the Gulf, and that Jerusalem is “complicated and confusing,” and viewed differently than Gaza.
“There’s universal dislike of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, who are seen as people looking to pervert Islam…by many people in the Abraham Accords and those who might join,” he said.
Similarly, a source involved in business between Israel and the Gulf found that when the center of violence was at the al-Aqsa Mosque, “many were upset and said that places of worship are off limits and they were upset with Israel.”
“When it moved over to rockets, though, they were supportive of Israel and felt the Palestinians crossed the line,” the source said. “They are sensitive to rockets because the Houthis use them against [Saudi Arabia].”
The source said the UAE’s leadership is unlikely to issue a statement condemning Hamas rockets out of concern over how the public will react: “This is the first blow-up post-[Abraham] Accords and you can feel in the air how they are treading very lightly.”
Emiratis expressed that dichotomy, between concern over Israeli police entering the Al Aksa Mosque and disdain for Hamas and other extremists, on social media.
Anwar Gargash, the UAE's former minister of state for foreign affairs and currently a diplomatic adviser to the president, tweeted that his country "stands with the Palestinians' right, with the end of the Israeli occupation, with the two-state solution and with an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital. This is a historic and principled position that does not budge.
"How distressing," Gargash added, "the scandalous insults within the endless regional Arab civil wars and the exploitation of the suffering of the Palestinian people for narrow and unworthy calculations."
Unofficial, but prominent Emirati social media users, made similar remarks.
UAE Political Analyst Majed al-Raeesi tweeted that if the entire world reached a consensus on how to address prayer rights on the Temple Mount, the Muslim Brotherhood's factions - Hamas among them - would still reject it and "kindness will be met with offense."
Faith and al-Aqsa are "greater than trading and raising the Hamas flag on it," Raeesi added.
The former Trump administration official said that Israel must do a better job at presenting its narrative.
“Allies are looking for information,” he said. “When there’s a vacuum, the prevailing argument is newspaper articles, and if Israel relies on newspaper articles to tell its story, it can just pack up and go. There needs to be a clear message. Israel needs to be better at articulating that message.”
Ideally, the official said, Israel could have briefed its new allies in advance about expected events in Jerusalem, such as how there is often an uptick in violence against Israelis around Ramadan, Jerusalem Day and Nakba Day, and the possible ruling on the property dispute in Sheikh Jarrah\Shimon Hatzadik.
The former Trump official also pointed out that the US State Department has been critical of Israel in recent days: “You can’t expect the UAE to be more pro-Israel than the USA.”


Tags Jerusalem Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ethiopian aliyah to Israel: Commemoration, discrimination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN
Jenny Aharon New

Why Human Rights Watch's apartheid accusation is incorrect - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by