Jordan reiterates to Israel, Al-Aqsa a place for Muslim worship only

The Kingdom of Jordan has requested that Israel "respect the sanctity" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the status quo, after it recently reopened to Muslim worshipers following a two-month hiatus amid coronavirus lockdowns.According to Jordan's official news agency Petra, "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has sent Israel, via diplomatic channels, a memo calling on Tel Aviv as an occupying power to respect the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, and end all provocations and violations there." The ministry's spokesperson Deifallah al-Fayez condemned the "continued Israeli violations," the most recent example given being the "Israeli occupation forces allowing hundreds of Jewish extremists to storm the mosque" on Tisha B'Av.The spokesperson reiterated, in a note of exclusion, that the Al-Aqsa mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only and that the Jerusalem Waqf Department, run under the auspices of Jordan, "is the sole institution responsible for administrating the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque."