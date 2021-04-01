Jordan warns Israel it's violating Temple Mount status quo

Jordan sent a formal complaint to Israel's Foreign Ministry over its concern that the status quo on the Temple Mount had been violated in light of the number of Jewish visitors over the Passover holiday.The country's Foreign Ministry spokesman tweeted Thursday that his country "condemned the continuation of the Israeli violations in the al-Aqsa mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif." He added that most recently "extremists" had been able "to enter the mosque in large numbers under the protection of the Israeli police, in flagrant violation of the legal and historical status quo and international law."Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed that it had received a written complaint from Jordan, which has a special custodial relationship to the Temple Mount, also known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif.The status quo only allows for Muslim worshipers to pray at the site, which is the third holiest site in Islam and Judaism's most holy sites.Jews and Christians are allowed to visit the site but can not pray there. There has been an increase in the number of visitors to the site due to the Passover holiday which ends this weekend.Tension have been high between Israel and Jordan over the Temple Mount, whose al-Aqsa mosque compound is administered by the Islamic Waqf.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Earlier this month a small crisis arose between Jordan and Israel, when Hashemite Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah was stopped at the Allenby Crossing on his way to pray at the Temple Mount over a misunderstanding regarding the number of Jordan security guards that could be authorized to accompany him. The Prince returned home without entering Israel.