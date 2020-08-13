Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch shared a post on Facebook expressing her excitement at the peace deal signed between Israel and the UAE.She shared that she had been thinking of ways to work with the Jewish community in the UAE, since watching a news report on the community a few months ago.
Yankelevitch said that she had already spoken with UAE Jewish community president Mr. Solly Wolf and that the two agreed to “establish a mutually fruitful relationship between the Jewish community and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs.”
Yankelevitch went on to say that the agreement will be beneficial to the UAE Jewish community and allow Diaspora Affairs Ministry to work with the community.