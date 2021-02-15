The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Naftali Bennett compares Palestinian Authority to ISIS

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin condemned the demolition, but politicians on the Left have not spoken out, nor has Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued any statement.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 15:53
Naftali Bennett compares Palestinian Authority with ISIS
Yamina Party head Naftali Bennett has compared the Palestinian Authority to the radical Islamic group ISIS in an English language video he put out to protest damage done to the outer wall of the biblical site of Joshua's alter by Palestinian municipal workers.
"Imagine if ISIS would try to take apart the statue of liberty or the Eiffel Tower, what an uproar we would hear across the world," Bennett said in the video, which he shot at the site, which is located in Area B of the West Bank, which is under the aspics of the Palestinian Authority.
The Israeli Right and the settlers have hailed the hilltop altar as an archaeological site of major significance, but it has never been placed in a protective enclosure or set off as a national heritage site by either Israel or the PA.
Damage done to its exterior wall has quickly become part of the right's battle in the West Bank, which they call Judea and Samaria, to ensure that Jewish archaeology remains in Jewish hands. 
They have argued that the demolition was intentional and part of the PA's drive to erase Jewish ties to the Land of Israel. The Palestinians, in turn, have apologized and stated that it was a worker's accident that occurred during construction of a road between the town of Asira ash-Shamaliya and the Palestinian city of Nablus, also known by the biblical name of Shechem.
Israel's President Reuven Rivlin condemned the demolition, but politicians on the Left have not spoken out, nor has Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued any statement.
The right-wing Bennett who has focused on positioning himself as a centrist politician, with plans to combat COVID-19 and the flagging economy, veered of his normal message to underscore this point.
"I am standing here on the hills of Samaria, on an ancient Jewish site, one of the most ancient Jewish sites ever discovered, 3,200 years old, on Joshua's altar, on Mount Ebal.
"On this very mountain 3,200 years ago, the Jewish people came out of Egypt, across the Jordan River… came up through Nablus and met here for their last central meeting of the Jewish people before spreading across the land of Israel and building our national home over here.
"A few decades ago a famous archeologist, Adam Zertal, discovered this alter and found evidence that it was the original Jewish alter.
"Unfortunately, just a few days ago, the PA started dismantling this location. That is unreliable. That is a barbaric act that we have heard only from ISIS or radicle Islamist, that wanted to take away ancient sites of other people. 
"I can tell you now as the former defense minister of Israel, we will never let anyone touch our Jewish heritage, we will keep our heritage and keep our future," Bennett said.
The left-wing archaeological group Emek Shaveh responded to Bennett's statement, noting it as an attempt to justify placing archaeological sites in Area B under Israeli control.
"We highly condemn any destruction of antiquities. In this case we decry the destruction of the outer wall of the archaeological site at Mount Ebal by a Palestinian contractor last week," Emek Shaveh said. 
"We regret that the PA, whose responsibility it is to supervise the contractors’ work in order to prevent such incidents, did not do so, with the result being damage to the site," it added.
The organization recalled Zertal's work in recovering the site, which it said dated to the early Iron Age, during which time Joshua led the Israelites into what was then Canaan.
"Zertal’s theory was not supported by research and the vast majority of archaeologists rejected it.  Some of the theories identify a lookout tower on the site, others suggest that even if the site was an altar it is not Joshua’s altar, as Professor Zertal proposed," Emek Shaveh said, adding that it had been "adopted by the settlers."
Emek Shaveh also said that the reports of the damage had not been accurately portrayed.
"Contrary to how the destruction was presented by the settlers, the wall that was destroyed last week was an outer wall and not a part of the main structure. The contractor who paved the road thought it was a terrace and the mayor of the town of Asira ash-Shamaliya's said they were unaware that the wall was part of the site," Emek Shaveh said.


Tags Naftali Bennett Palestinian Authority archaeology Israeli Palestinian Conflict ISIS
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by