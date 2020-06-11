The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

NGO threatens to sue Citibank as ‘pay for slay’ terrorist funds conduit

Allowing such “pay for slay” funds to pass through its accounts could expose Citibank to both civil and criminal liability under the US Anti Terrorism Act.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 11, 2020 21:37
Citibank (photo credit: ROBERT GALBRAITH/REUTERS)
Citibank
(photo credit: ROBERT GALBRAITH/REUTERS)
Shurat Hadin announced on Thursday that it has sent a threat letter to Citibank to cut off the Bank of Palestine and affiliated institutions involved in “pay for slay” payments or face lawsuits in court.
The threatened lawsuit comes as the NGO viewed governmental efforts in both the US and Israel as not effective enough to actually stop the payments.
Rather, Shurat Hadin views efforts to date as merely compelling the Palestinian Authority to configure its method of payment in a more complex fashion.
In the letter, Shurat Hadin president Nitsana Darshan-Leitner writes to Citibank that, “imprisoned Palestinian terrorists or their families receive monthly salaries and stipends” from the PA relating to suicide bombings and other terrorist attacks, “which are transferred through the Bank of Palestine and the Palestinian banking system.”
“The PA incentivizes killing Jews and Israelis by regularly providing such financial rewards to all imprisoned Palestinian terrorists, including those from Hamas, which has been a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization ('FTO') in the United States since 1997,” says the letter.
Next, the NGO writes that as a correspondent bank for the Bank of Palestine – a bank that serves as a conduit to the international banking system – allowing such “pay for slay” funds to pass through its accounts could expose Citibank to both civil and criminal liability under the US Anti Terrorism Act (ATA).
Though for years, most contested lawsuits in the US against banks or countries for terrorism, failed, in 2014 a group of American plaintiffs harmed in Israel won damages against Jordan’s Arab Bank.
In 2015, in the Sokolow case, Shurat Hadin won a parallel judgment against the Palestinian Authority for American plaintiffs harmed in Israel.
The final judgment in the Sokolow decision was eventually overturned on appeal, but the legal principle of defining actions by the PA as liable for terrorism, was not reversed and remains a valid principle that can be potentially employed against Citibank if funds it receives from the Bank of Palestine can be proven to be connected to terrorism.
Israeli plaintiffs have not won a judgment in the US in similar cases to date and will have more of an uphill battle, but multiple decisions have said that Israeli anti-terror laws could theoretically be applied by US courts given the right circumstances and evidence.
In that vein, Shurat Hadin noted that “the law effective in Judea and Samaria on May 9, 2020, states that it is a criminal offense to pay a reward to anyone for committing a terrorist act and extends that liability to banks and their employees.”
Moreover, the NGO cited a report by Palestinian Media Watch that “as recently as June 1, 2020, the PA announced it would continue to pay these [pay for slay] salaries through banks active in the PA.
Although the US Taylor Force Act cannot be a basis of liability for Citibank, Shurat Hadin noted it to show Citibank that the US government has prioritized “reducing funding to the PA until it ceases this sinister practice.”
Finally, the letter says Citibank cannot plead ignorance since, “A cursory investigation would have revealed the PA and PLO’s ‘pay to slay’ program and the PA’s use of the banking system,” and that, “sanctions compliance protocols certainly placed Citibank on clear notice Hamas is a designated FTO under the ATA and sanctioned by the US.”
In 2018, UK Lawyers for Israel succeeded in getting Citibank to end its banking relationship with Defense for Children International Palestine due to that organization’s problematic relationships.


Tags Palestinian Authority shurat hadin terror funding pay for slay
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Palestinian Authority's intransigence in the face of annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Benjamin Netanyahu hires anti-Joe Biden strategist By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Hannah Brown 'Gone with the Wind' ban in US gets mixed Israeli reaction By HANNAH BROWN
Gershon Baskin The search for a new vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
2 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
3 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
4 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
5 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by