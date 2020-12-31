The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
‘Number of Jews and Palestinians will be equal at end of 2022’

Both will have an estimated population of 7.1 million each, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics president Ola Awad.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 15:37
Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2019. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Palestinians pray on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City May 10, 2019.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The projected number of Palestinians at the end of 2020 is estimated at 13.7 million, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).
The figure includes about 1.6 million Arab citizens of Israel, whom the PCBS refers to as “Palestinians who live in the 1948 territories.”
According to PCBS president Ola Awad, 5.2 million Palestinians live “in the State of Palestine” – reference to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem.
About 6.2 million Palestinians live in Arab states and another 738,000 live in foreign countries, Awad said.
“PCBS estimates indicate that there were around 6.8 million Palestinians living in the historical Palestine at the end of 2020,” she said in a report published on the PCBS’s official website. “The number of Palestinians and Jews will be equal at the end of 2022. The number of Palestinians and Jews will be about 7.1 million each.”
The number of Palestinians living in the West Bank is estimated at 3.1 million, Awad added. An estimated 2.1 million Palestinians live in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, she said.
The percentage of Palestinian refugees in 2017 reached 42% out of the total number of the Palestinian population living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to Awad.
She also pointed out that the total fertility rate among Palestinians between 2017 and 2019 has declined to reach 3.8 births, compared to 4.6 births in 1999; 3.8 births in the West Bank and 3.9 births in the Gaza Strip.
In her report, Awad also noted that there has been a decline in the average household size among the Palestinians, which has dropped to 5.1 individuals in 2019, compared to 6.1 individuals in 2004; 4.9 individuals in the West Bank and 5.5 individuals in the Gaza Strip.
In addition, the report pointed out, there has been a decline in the child mortality rate of children under the age of five, as well as the percentage of marriages before the age of 18 among females.
On the economic situation of the Palestinians, the report revealed that the number of employed Palestinians decreased in 2020 by 17% in the Gaza Strip and 5.5% in the West Bank. Thirteen percent of employed Palestinians were absent from their jobs during the third quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The report showed that the income of 42% of the Palestinian households declined to the half and even more during the lockdown period (March 5 – May 25, 2020) compared to February 2020. The monthly expenditures on food supplies declined for 41% of the households during the lockdown compared with February 2020 (42% in the West Bank and 40% in the Gaza Strip).


