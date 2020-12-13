Oman, Indonesia likely next countries to forge ties with Israel

The two countries that are most likely to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in the coming weeks are Oman and Indonesia, a diplomatic source said on Sunday.The Trump administration is continuing in its efforts to bring more Arab and Muslim countries into the Abraham Accords, in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have already agreed to normalization with Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night, after Bhutan forged ties with Israel outside of the framework of the accords, that Israel is “in touch with additional countries that want to join and establish relations with us.”Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis confirmed to Army Radio on Sunday morning that Vice President Mike Pence would be visiting Israel in January, as first reported by The Jerusalem Post last week.According to Akunis, Pence may announce another country establishing relations with Israel during his visit.The diplomatic source identified Oman and Indonesia as two countries with which talks have advanced and normalization could be announced before US President Donald Trump leaves office on January 20.On Friday, Oman welcomed the announcement of ties between Israel and Morocco, expressing hope that they "will further endeavor to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East,"
Netanyahu visited Oman and met with its then-leader Sultan Qaboos in 2018. Israel had unofficial trade relations with Oman in 1994-2000, and the countries cooperate on opposing Iranian aggression.Israel and Indonesia do not have formal diplomatic relations, though there is trade and tourism between them. Indonesia bought arms from Israel in the 1970s and 1980s and Indonesian soldiers trained in Israel.Then-prime minister Yitzhak Rabin met Indonesian president Suharto in Jakarta in 1993.Contrary to Hebrew media reports, the diplomatic source said normalization with Saudi Arabia was unlikely to take place before US President-elect Joe Biden enters office, though they have given tacit approval to the other parts of the Abraham Accords.