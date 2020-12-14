The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
On 33rd anniversary, Hamas vows to free Palestine ‘from sea to river’

Hamas also vowed to confront normalization agreements between the Arab countries and Israel, dubbing them a “national sin that only serve the Zionist enterprise in the region.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 18:45
Hamas members burn a coffin draped in an Israeli flag, rally marking 13th anniversary of Second Intifada, 2013 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Hamas members burn a coffin draped in an Israeli flag, rally marking 13th anniversary of Second Intifada, 2013
(photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
Hamas vowed on Monday to continue the fight against Israel “until the liberation of Palestine, from the [Mediterranean] Sea to the [Jordan] River.”
In a statement on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of its establishment, the terror group that rules the Gaza Strip said that it would “continue to carry the banner of resistance” against Israel “until we achieve our people’s goals of freedom, the right of return [for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to their former homes inside Israel] and the restoration of our land and holy sites.”
Hamas was founded in 1978, shortly after the beginning of the First Intifada. Its charter, published in 1988, calls for the “liberation of Palestine” and replacing Israel with an Islamic state.
Hamas pledged to confront “all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, first and foremost the Deal of the Century,” reference to US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace.
Hamas also vowed to confront normalization agreements between the Arab countries and Israel, dubbing them a “national sin that only serve the Zionist enterprise in the region.”
Musa Abu Marzouk, member of the “Hamas Political Bureau,” said that his group was working to “develop the infrastructure of the Palestinian resistance in its various forms.” Hamas is also working to extend its “resistance” to the West Bank to confront Israeli and US “conspiracies,” Abu Marzouk said.
He added that Hamas was facing “challenges” from the US and Israel, claiming that they are “working in cooperation with regional powers to besiege and demonize Hamas and dry up its financial resources.
Another Hamas official, Ali Barakeh, said that Hamas was seeking to build an Arab-Islamic coalition “to confront American and Zionist projects that are hostile to the Palestinian cause.”
Barakeh said that Hamas’s top priority was to “confirm that the Palestinian issue is a national and Islamic issue, and not only a political issue.” He added that no Arab or Muslim leader has the right to “give up one inch of the land of Palestine.” He too revealed that Hamas was working to “strengthen the capabilities of the resistance in all its forms.”


