PA slams Czech Republic’s decision to open diplomatic office in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday summoned the Head of the Representative Office of the Czech Republic in Ramallah, Petr Stary, to inquire about his country’s decision to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem.The PA condemned the decision as a “dangerous step” and urged the Czech Republic to backtrack on its intention to open a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem. The move came after the Czech Republic announced that it will open a new branch office of its Tel Aviv Embassy in Jerusalem. The announcement was made on Wednesday during a phone call between Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.The new branch will be set up in the first half of next year and will be manned by a diplomat, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry in Prague.“This is an important step that is indicative of the friendship between the two people and the recognition of Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” Ashkenazi said.The Czech Republic is the second EU member-state, after Hungary, to open an official diplomatic mission in Jerusalem.“Based on the instructions of [PA] President Mahmoud Abbas, and the directives of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad al-Maliki, Undersecretary of the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Amal Jadou summoned the Czech ambassador accredited to the State of Palestine to inquire from him about the announcement of his country's Foreign Ministry about the opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem that is affiliated with its embassy in Tel Aviv,” the PA said in a statement.
"Jaduo expressed the State of Palestine's condemnation of this decision and said that such a move constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and goes against the unified EU position on the legal status of Jerusalem," the PA added. "In addition, the decision is an aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people and their sovereignty over their land."The PA Foreign Ministry official called on the Czech Republic to reverse "this dangerous step because of its repercussions on stability in the region and the political efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East."