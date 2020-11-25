PA TV kids program claims Israel 'deliberately' kills Palestinian children

Palestinian children's program, The Best Home, which airs on Offical PA TV, told its viewers that Israel is "deliberately killing" Palestinian children, according to a Palestinian Media Watch report.Viewers of the program would typically still be within the K-12 schooling years. Previous airings of the show have featured children within their teens participating discussions, poetry readings, etc. The presenter, in this episode, seems to be standing in front of a background displaying a rudimentary toy train, suitable for young children."Unfortunately – and this is a very painful thing that I want to tell you about – a number of friends have lost their right to live because the occupation is deliberately killing the Palestinian children, and this is a very painful thing,” said host of the program Walaa Al-Battat.The program presenter went on to explain that Israel participates in the practice of "random summary executions," claiming that Palestinian children have nowhere to run and that they are in "danger at every moment.""Every one of them – on the road or at home – is a candidate to be the next martyr," Al-Battat added.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}In 2015, Al-Battat voiced similar rhetoric, where she went on to claim that "the occupation [Israel] targets children everywhere," whether it be in their homes or schools, adding that Israeli security forces act in a "barbaric terrorist way." This was voiced during a wave of stabbing attacks on Israeli citizens by Palestinian terrorists."They are trying to kill people everywhere. These are barbarians, my young friends," Al-Battat said, according to the report. "They try to kill people for no reason, who are just walking on their land. They make various accusations against them. This is called barbarity, my friends." The 2015 message addressed all Palestinian children under the age of 15, with a separate message to those under 18. "Be very careful all the time," she added to her 2015 statement. "All children under 18, and children under 15, when you go out, your mom or dad, should accompany you, I mean that an adult should accompany you."