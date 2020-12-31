The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PA TV: Palestinian 'expert' claims rabbis teach children to kill non-Jews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 14:14
PALESTINIAN PRESENTER Raji Al-Hams (right) listens to Hamas official Salah al-Bardweel at the studio of Hamas-run al-Aqsa TV in Gaza City in 2015. The studio is decorated with slogans praising the ‘Knife Intifada.’ (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinians in the West Bank have been told that rabbis teach Israeli chidren that they should "kill everyone who is not Jewish."
Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported that this allegation was made by Wasaf Erekat, introduced as a military expert, on an official PA TV program in mid-December.
"The Israelis train their children to carry weapons," Erekat told the host. "They train them with weapons and based on the principle "Kill everyone who is not Jewish."
He added, "the rabbis implant this indoctrination in the children of Israel."
He also told the host that he was "in favor of resisting the occupation (Israel) by all means," which suggests violence against Israeli civilians.
This is not the first time that Palestinians have been told that Jews want to kill them, according to PMW.
In the series Fida’i (‘Self-sacrificing fighter), a Jewish family are seen at the hospital bedside of a relative who was beaten and injured.
According to PMW, a young boy blames Arabs for the attack: “Definitely an Arab. I hate Arabs. I want to kill them!”
A male relative turns to the boy: “My dear Noam, I want you to be like this. You should always hate Arabs. All our lives we hate Arabs. We don’t love Arabs.”
A female relative pushes forward the false narrative once more: “We hate Arabs, dear. All of us.”


