Palestinian Authority praises Munich massacre as a 'quality operation'

As the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Palestinian Authority made note to praise the efforts of the Black September terrorists who murdered nine Israeli Olympic athletes in Munich in 1972, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).In a video shared by Fatah on the anniversary of the death of Black September commander Ali Hassan Salameh, the terrorist attack was classified as "a quality operation." "Ali Hassan Salameh was characterized by his long arm, which reached across all of Europe, and by high intelligence that enabled him to hunt Mossad agents," the Facebook page of the Fatah Commission of Information and Culture read. “After he was appointed to command the special operations (i.e., terror attacks) against the Israeli intelligence service in the world, his name was connected to many quality operations, such as sending explosive packages to many Mossad agents in Europe.”It further praises other Palestinian terrorist that have fallen in line with his example."Salameh left a life story that turned him into a symbol of extraordinary security activity," Fatah said. "[This] was continued and is still being continued by his students and those who love him, who view him as a beacon guiding them on the path to liberation and return.”PMW condemned the statements and took the opportunity to remind readers of the severity of the terror attack and what it meant, not only to Israel, but to the world.“The world was in shock after Palestinian terrorists murdered 11 Israelis in Munich, and the attack remains a stain on the Olympics and an illustration of the horrors of terror in our global collective memory," said Senior Analyst for PMW Nan Jacques Zilberdik. "Yet in Palestinian memory the attack is just the opposite."
"The PA/Fatah glorify the attack and honor the planners as "heroes" and role models – for them it remains 'a quality operation,'" Zilberdik concluded. "This is just one of the numerous indicators that the PA and Fatah still adhere to the path of terror."