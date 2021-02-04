The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian PM in Area C calls for sanctions on Israel over demolitions

"Serious sanctions on Israel should be imposed because this Israeli occupation should have a serious price."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 15:54
Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Shtayyeh is seen alongside EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff is seen at the site of the illegal village of Khirbet Humsa, which the IDF demolished, on February 4, 2021. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Shtayyeh is seen alongside EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff is seen at the site of the illegal village of Khirbet Humsa, which the IDF demolished, on February 4, 2021.
(photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh called for international sanctions against Israel as he joined the European Union delegation when they visited the site of the illegal village of Khirbat Humsa, which the IDF destroyed three time this week.
"Serious sanctions on Israel should be imposed because this Israeli occupation should have a serious price," he said Thursday, during a visit to Area C of the West Bank, which is under Israeli military and civilian control.
"If the Israeli occupation is not costly then Israel will not stop really stop its actions against our people," Shtayyeh said as he stood off of a sandy road, in the middle of a green field, surrounded by small hills in the Jordan Valley.
He spoke against Israel's determination to relocate the herding village, which is located in the middle of a firing zone.
The Palestinians have argued that the herders that live there have existed at the site for many decades, since before the pre-1967 war. The international community, including the EU, which supports the presence of the village at the site, believes that the illegality is irrelevant because Israel issues very few permits for Palestinian structures in Area C.
The Israeli Right holds that the PA is supporting the presence of villages such as Khirbat Humsa because it wants to strengthen its hold on Area C of the West Bank, which the Right believes should be part of Israel's sovereign borders.
But Shtayyeh and many Palestinians believe that Israel is looking to reduce the number of Palestinians in Area C in order to shore up its claims to sovereignty.
"What the people are facing is ethnic cleansing in every single meaning of the word," Shtayyeh said.
"We have seen very acts by the Israeli government. We will continue to be here fully, in full force, and we will support the people as needed," he said.
The EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, who heads the mission to the Palestinians, met with Shtayyeh at the site.
"I hope that with the new administration in Washington, with this enthusiasm of our European diplomats who are present here, I hope things will be different," Shtayyeh said.


