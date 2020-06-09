Palestinian PM: We will declare state on 1967 lines if Israel annexes W. Bank

Speaking to members of the Foreign Press Association in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that if Israel moves ahead with annexation it will be a serious violation of agreements with the PA. While security coordination has already come to an end, he said that recognition of Israel – granted by the PA – was also now on the table.

Annexation is an “existential threat” to the Palestinian people, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.If Israel annexes part of the West Bank, he said that the Palestinians will unilaterally declare a state based on the pre-1967 lines.