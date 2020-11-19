Palestinians slam Pompeo move labeling West Bank goods as 'made in Israel'

The Palestinians on Thursday condemned the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the settlement of Psagot.They also condemned the US administration’s decision to consider settlement products as Israeli products. The Palestinian attacks on Pompeo and the US administration came as the Palestinian authority announced that it reached agreement with Israel on the tax revenues that Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinians.The announcement came 48 hours after the PA announced that it has decided to restore relations with Israel, including security coordination.Hussein al-Sheikh, head of the Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs, said he met on Thursday with Israeli officials. “It was agreed to transfer all funds belonging to the PA,” he said, referring to the tax revenues.The PA had refused since May to accept the tax revenues due to Israel’s decision to deduct sums paid by the Palestinians to families of security prisoners and “martyrs.”Sheikh said that during the meeting with Israeli officials the Palestinians “rejected the settlement policy, demolishing homes and land confiscation.”
The PA, meanwhile, said it "strongly condemns" Pompeo's visit to "a settlement built on Palestinians' lands in Jabal al-Tail in al-Bireh."Referring to Pompeo's announcement that the US will now begin labeling products from any area under Israeli control as "made in Israel," reversing policy since 1995 that labeled settlement goods as "made in the West Bank," PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh said that the decision is a "flagrant challenge to all international legitimacy decisions.'The decision, Abu Rudaineh added, "comes as a continuation of the decisions of this administration, which insists on active participation in the occupation of Palestinian lands. This US move will not legitimize the Israeli settlements, which will disappear sooner or later."Abu Rudeinah called on the international community, specifically the UN Security Council, "to assume its responsibilities and implement its decisions, especially the last resolution 2334, which came with the approval of the previous US administration."Adopted on December 23, 2016, UN Security Council Resolution 2334 states that Israel's settlement activity constitutes a "flagrant violation" of international law and has "no legal validity." The resolution demands that Israel stop such activity and fulfill its obligations as an occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention.In November 2019, Pompeo announced that the US was softening its position on Israeli settlements and will no longer abide by a 1978 State Department legal opinion that the settlements were "inconsistent with international law."The Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the PLO, denounced Pompeo's visit to Psagot as a "dangerous precedent." In a statement, the Council described the visit as an "American affront to international resolutions" and called on the international community to condemn "this colonialist visit."PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi, commenting on Pompeo's visit to Psagot, wrote on Twitter: "Both Pompeo and US Ambassador to Israel [David Friedman] are trespassing on Palestinian land stolen by Israel for its illegal settler-colonial enterprise. You've done a lot of damage already. Just go away!"Hamas also condemned Pompeo's visit to Psagot and the US decision regarding settlement products. Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou said that the decision to label settlement products as "made in Israel" was a "desperate attempt to legalize the settlements." Qanou accused the Trump administration of "complicity in the occupation's theft of our land and aggression on our people."